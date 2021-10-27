Planners challenge Wilderness Crossing applicants

He also took exception to the applicants’ fiscal analysis, particularly their methodology for developing the number of potential school-aged children among the expected residential development, suggesting the project would cost the taxpayers money rather than contribute residential tax revenue.

“You’ve presented a fiscal impact analysis that’s not anywhere near reality,” Capelle said.

Payne suggested his criticism on that particular issue was unfair and attempted to explain the applicants’ rationale. “What you’re seeing is a projection based on sort of a larger assumption, when we were asked to take a deeper dive into it,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. So we’re analyzing that. We’re using data based on what we know the costs are to Orange County today and moving forward. We also are basing it on what your tax rate is and what we anticipate the value of those improvements will be.”

District 2 Planning Comission Member George Yancey, one of the principles who worked to develop the GWAP, said he was disappointed in the project and it wasn’t “what the GWAP calls for.”