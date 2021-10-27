Planners challenge Wilderness Crossing applicants

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Just how far apart are the members of the Orange County Planning Commission and the applicants submitting the 2,618-acre mixed-use Wilderness Crossing rezoning application?
It depends on who you ask.
Last week, the commission again met to discuss Wilderness Crossing—the first major planned mixed-use development project proposed under the Greater Wilderness Area Plan (GWAP) that was submitted in March.
Over the course of more than an hour, the applicants updated the commission on the project, while commission members asked questions, challenged developers and articulated concerns ranging from transportation plans and traffic on Route 3, to phasing components, to parks and public land, to school system impacts.
At the conclusion of the work session, it wasn’t particularly clear if many questions had been answered, any compromises achieved or any tangible progress made. As with previous project discussions, the general consensus seemed to be that the applicants were to digest the expressed concerns and consider them as the project evolves through the rezoning process.
While commission members expressed reservations with the project, the applicants maintained optimism about its progress.
Wilderness Crossing is a proposed 2,618-acre mixed-use development on the north side of Route 3 in eastern Orange County.
The applicants, KEG Associates III (represented by local businessman Kenny Dotson and attorney Charles B. Payne Jr.) have requested to have the 20 parcels that make up the property rezoned from a mix of Agricultural, Residential, Commercial and Industrial to Planned Development — Mixed Use (PMD). The total timeframe for the project is 30 to 40 years and would be broken up into phases. It would include 4,750 residential units (multi-family, single family, townhomes, condominiums, and/or active adult units), as well as a range of commercial retail, financial institutions, offices, hotel, medical or assisted living facilities and/or light industrial construction.
The proposed project sits north of Route 3, west of the Route 20 intersection, wraps around the Locust Grove Post Office and behind the Locust Grove shopping Center across from Lake of the Woods. It stretches from the Spotsylvania County line, along the Rapidan River to the north and east, stopping short of the Wilderness Shores development and comprises a large portion of Sub-Area 4 of the GWAP.
The GWAP is a long-term growth management plan for the next 50 years that creates the atmosphere for a competitive local economy; plans for adequate and appropriate public facilities and services; promotes and protects local historic and environmental assets; and, guides public and private investments to create an attractive and livable community. A county-appointed committee spent nearly two years crafting the plan, which was ultimately included in the Orange County Comprehensive Plan, and lays out specific steps and guidelines for projects in the 14,542 acres in eastern Orange County included in the plan.
Plans that are submitted for structures within the GWAP are subject to a higher standard of design and specific aesthetic than other county developments, and proposed projects are subject to more rigorous application review and public scrutiny than normal rezoning projects.
Dotson opened the applicants’ presentation before turning the bulk of the program over to Payne.
Dotson said the owners and applicants have been working on the project for 15 years, beginning with 1,800 initially and adding more than 500 acres over the last five years, “to put this together so it could be something special.”
He said the King family has owned much of the property since the 1970s, but with the adoption of the GWAP in 2015, the family wanted to see the property used to its best purpose and as a tax-generating benefit to Orange County.
He suggested the Kings could have sold their multiple holdings along Route 3 to their own advantage, but instead held onto those tracts to create “something special one day,” for Orange County, instead of pursuing the “hodge-podge, low-lying fruit and looking like the rest of Route 3.”
He turned the applicants’ presentation over to Payne, who offered a 30,000-foot update of the project.
“I think you’ll see that based on the comments that we’ve heard from planning commission from the application review committee and also from supervisors, that we’re close to being on the same page,” Payne said. “I think that we can find a middle ground on this. And we’re very excited to have the opportunity to actually have discussions with planning commission and the board of supervisors.”
The commercial components of the project would be constructed first—close to the Route 3 corridor—followed by supporting residential units and ultimately, single-family detached homes toward the rear of the property.
“Closer toward Route 3, closer toward the town center, you’ll see multifamily, you’re going to see townhomes you’re going to see commercial, retail, restaurants, etc. that will all be part of the project,” Payne said, noting larger residential lots and development would be located further away from Route 3.
The breakdown among the 4,750 residential units would be approximately 43% single-family detached dwellings, 27% single-family attached dwellings, 20% multi-family units and 10% active adult units, he explained.
Commercial components could include light, flex-industrial uses, a corporate campus, possibly a big-box anchor store, a hotel and health care, based on current market conditions.
Payne suggested the first 10 years of the project could generate a $6.6 million net positive return to the county, with a potential lifetime benefit of $73 million over the 30-year build-out.
He also discussed water and sewer availability through the Rapidan Service Authority, spaces in the proposed project designated for parks and public uses, as well as transportation issues, including a centralized Goldmine Parkway that would route traffic through the development and off of Route 3.
Following his presentation, District 3 Planning Commission Member and chair Donald Brooks asked his fellow commission members to share their questions and concerns with the applicants.
And they did.
District 1 Commission Member Jason Capelle objected off the bat, noting that the presentation materials the applicants submitted included pictures highlighting the attractions of Orange County, including the Barboursville Vineyards, Gordonsville and Rapidan communities.
“This is not that. To me, this is just your standard Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Fredericksburg-style development. I don’t see any flair here. I don’t see anything that nods to Orange County,” he said. “I’m not impressed at all with this. And I know you can do a lot better. I’ve said many times here that developers should bring their A game. Well, I don’t think this is your A game at all. And I’ve said many times that I’m not anti-development. What I’m in favor of is good development, quality development. And I want 50 years from now, when people come here and cross the county line, they actually know they’re somewhere different.
“What you’ve presented, in my opinion, is just extending all the nonsense from Northern Virginia. So I’m not at all impressed,” he continued. “I find it a little offensive, and I know you all can do better. I’ve seen better. I know you can do that.”
He also took exception to the applicants’ fiscal analysis, particularly their methodology for developing the number of potential school-aged children among the expected residential development, suggesting the project would cost the taxpayers money rather than contribute residential tax revenue.
“You’ve presented a fiscal impact analysis that’s not anywhere near reality,” Capelle said.
Payne suggested his criticism on that particular issue was unfair and attempted to explain the applicants’ rationale. “What you’re seeing is a projection based on sort of a larger assumption, when we were asked to take a deeper dive into it,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. So we’re analyzing that. We’re using data based on what we know the costs are to Orange County today and moving forward. We also are basing it on what your tax rate is and what we anticipate the value of those improvements will be.”
District 2 Planning Comission Member George Yancey, one of the principles who worked to develop the GWAP, said he was disappointed in the project and it wasn’t “what the GWAP calls for.”
“I could not recommend this, in good conscience, to the next level to the board of supervisors,” he said. “I challenge you all to go back to the drawing board, because you’ve got a tight timeline here to finish this, to be in compliance with the county’s regulation requirements. You need to do this in a way that is realistic. It has to be specific, it has to be guided. I understand markets change, things change. From your standpoint, I understand where you’re coming from—that market conditions dictate what you can do. We realize that, and we should have the ability as an entity to come back to you and say, we concur, and we will modify our support. We will work with you to make sure it’s a workable proposition.”
During his comments, Brooks suggested the applicants phase the project in seven-year increments that could be reviewed at the county level and modified by agreement as market conditions change.
“That keeps everybody in control and in check,” he said. “I think it gives you enough time to do something and see if it’s working.”
He also suggested the interior Goldmine Parkway be established within the first phase of the project to remove construction and early project traffic from Route 3.
In reviewing the proposed park spaces allocated within the project, as well as a potential new school site, Brooks advocated combining them to create a larger school site with the associated park lands and playing fields.
“The school site and the park site ought to be joined, and they should be early on in your phasing,” Brooks offered.
Like Capelle, he also questioned how the applicants generated the number of potential school-aged children, citing the impact the Lake of the Woods community ultimately has had on the county school division.
“It was never built to be what it is today. It was never told to Orange County this is what it was going to be,” he said.
District 4 Planning Commission Member Julie Zeijlmaker asked the applicants to expand more on the phasing elements of the proposed project.
“We need to build synergy at the site so we can attract marketability and investment. That’s going to be the key to success there,” Payne said. “We think there’s going to be some commercial that initiates along the Route 3 corridor and then you start seeing attraction to the town center, then you start seeing interaction with the multi-family, town homes, and then you start working your way back to the estate homes and residential. It’s an evolution, if you will.”
Zeijlmaker also inquired about the potential need for a reservoir within the development, which spawned a larger question about whether or not such an impoundment would be required for the Wilderness Crossing project or a necessity for the GWAP as a whole?
District 5 Commission Member Bryan Nicol noted that if a reservoir isn’t part of the initial plan, it can’t be added retroactively.
“You can’t come in later and go, ‘we’re just going to build a reservoir.’ If we think there’s going to be a reservoir or an impoundment of some sort, after there’s a bunch of homes in there, you don’t want to be on the planning commission or the board of supervisors when that comes to you,” he said.
While it was generally agreed that RSA has indicated it can meet the anticipated water needs for the development, Nicol suggested further guidance from the board of supervisor regarding their long-range water supply visions might be warranted.
Zeijlmaker’s final question to the applicants addressed the proposed traffic access points on Route 3.
Initially, the proposed project included seven access points off of Route 3, but following discussions with the Virginia Department of Transportation and county officials, that number has been reduced. The project currently includes an additional signal at Locust Grove Post office, with other “right-in, right-out” points along the development.
The applicants said they are trying to minimize the amount of signals needed and trying phase the project in such a way that it removes traffic off of Route 3 while balancing accessibility and connectivity.
“There are two things that Route 3 cannot have—safety problems and congestion. That is absolute bottom line,” Nicol stated.
Most of Nicol’s comments focused on the potential traffic impacts the proposed development would have and the applicants’ transportation plans.
He commended their vision of Goldmine Parkway as a central artery for the development, but suggested the multiple access points along Route 3 would negate the positive aspects the interior corridor would create.
Explanations by the applicants didn’t seem to mitigate his concerns.
“So it’s still seven conflict points on Route 3,” Nicol countered. “That is unacceptable. And I don’t think VDOT is going to go for that. I understand you want to have visibility, but then that ties directly to this buffer issue. And that is, I think, almost as important if not more important than the transportation issue. If Goldmine is your spine, your artery that feeds everything in the development, that’s where the development should be facing, not Route 3. We don’t want people on Route 3, looking and trying to figure out where to turn in. We want to guide them to key nodes to get into the development and that is the way the long-term vision of the GWAP.”
At that point, Brooks asked the commission members to wrap up their comments in an effort to move on to other commission agenda items.
“This is an important part of the process. And I know this is hard, because we’re asking a lot of detailed questions,” Nicol told the applicants before reiterating his concerns.
“What we are concerned about for, for what is a 40-year development timeframe, is that we do it and pay attention to the details, because those details are important to the values that were expressed in the GWAP,” he said. “I think they are many of the same values that you all share. But as with everything, the devil’s in the details, and we’ve got to work through some of those details. We need to understand that so when we go to public hearings, that the public fully understands that and that’s going to be to your benefit, frankly, to clarify that.”
“I think the message I’ve heard tonight, collectively from the commission members is that the GWAP is a concept—it’s not etched in stone,” Yancey said. “However, there are some parameters and guidelines that, truthfully, are non-negotiable, and from that standpoint, we don’t want to look like, well, we don’t want to look like Central Park. We want to look like the rural community we are. But at the same time, it’s progressive and that this development is the place to live, work and play.”
Yancey concluded his comments by noting the commission wants to work with the applicants, not against them.
Capelle, the last commission member to speak, expressed frustration with the discussion.
“I don’t agree that this was productive at all. Honestly, I feel like we stated concerns and you just dug in and defended what you presented,” he said. “I don’t feel like you conceded a single thing. I don’t think you acknowledged that any of us have any valid points. And so I don’t find that to be productive at all. I hope in the future, we can actually have an honest conversation about this project, because it could be good, but it’s not right now.”
Payne suggested the applicants never said the plan presented was a “final product.”
“We’ve said this several times—it’s a work in progress, we have been waiting for this hour, the input that we received, and we will take that in consideration, work hard and try to find common ground on this,” Payne said.
“We think we can get there. Will you get everything you want? Probably not. But we think we can get pretty close. I think we can think we can get there. This is a big project. It’s a complex project. It’s not going to be just my interpretation of it; it’s going to be the community’s interpretation. That’s what makes it work.”