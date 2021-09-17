Pitch perfect? Quad Tank Competition, business summit scheduled Oct. 20 in Orange

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The sixth annual Quad County Business Summit and Quad Tank Pitch Competition returns Wednesday, Oct. 20, for an in-person event at the Pavilion on Lakeland Farm in Orange.
Like most Central Virginia businesses, the annual business networking and information expo had to pivot last year to accommodate the COVID-19 public health crisis.
After meeting in-person and generally rotating the first four years among the four participating counties, last year’s edition was an entirely virtual affair.
“It will be great to be back in-person this year,” said Orange County Economic Development Director, Rose Deal, who is planning for a crowd of approximately 200 area business leaders at the free event next month.
The summit, which brings together businesses from Orange, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna and Madison counties, features a keynote speaker, a panel discussion from local business owners and the annual Quad Tank winner-take-all business pitch competition.
According to Deal, the cash prize for the competition is up to $7,000.
Last year, Fluvanna County entrepreneur Scott Harris took the top prize with his Reliable Rides business providing transportation to Fluvanna resident. Harris developed the business after seeing a need for safe and reliable transportation for medical appointments. “I saw a real need for transportation out here,” he said. “I wanted a service-oriented business, the one you call when your grandmother needs a ride to the doctor. Reliable Rides is for the person who needs a ride to pick up their car or get to a doctor’s appointment.”
Two years ago, Orange County home-based baker Jennifer Bryington parlayed the top prize into JB Cakes—a bustling bakery and sandwich shop in Rhoadesville.
This year’s event is open to the original quad-county participants (Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna) as well as neighboring Madison County entrepreneurs.
Deal said four businesses across the region have already signed up to pitch their products, business or service to a panel of judges that includes: Gizelle Siapno of Dominion Energy; Sam Kessler of Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Felicia Ainsa of Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Fourd Kemper of Woods Rogers; and event keynote speaker Kiley Doll of KileyCo.
But before Quad Tank participants get to make their bid for the top prize, they hone their plan, their product and their pitch with representatives from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC)
Those interested in participating in the Quad Tank Pitch Competition must register by noon Monday, Oct. 11, by emailing quadtank@cvsbdc.org. A pre-qualifying competition will be held Oct. 13-14, with CVSBDC representatives narrowing the field to the final four who will present at the Oct. 20 summit.
Participants then will have 10 minutes to pitch their idea or concept, followed by a question-and-answer session with the judges. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the summit.
Before the pitch competition, though, the summit features Doll, a serial entrepreneur with a knack for networking.
Passionate about business growth, sales, and female empowerment, Doll, based in Culpeper, has helped companies across the globe boost their sales and revenue.
“I have worked with a professional remote team for 18 years now, and we just love taking on new projects and making them a success,” she says. “My major focus is helping small start-ups grow into something bigger. I’m here to guide entrepreneurs and business owners in realizing their goals and dreams. There’s no easy path to success but if you learn to enjoy the journey and have a helping hand (or two) along the way, it makes the end result even sweeter.”
“She’s very enthusiastic and energetic with a very outgoing personality,” Deal said of Doll. “Those who listen to her speak will learn what it takes to start a business, what to do if you get stuck and discover what resources are out there to help.
“After hearing her, I think people are going to be energized, and that’s something businesses especially need after the last 18 months,” Deal said.
Following Doll’s keynote address, a panel of local business owners will conduct a question-and-answer session with summit participants.
Panelists include: Peter Rice, chair of BoxInBoxOut in Madison; Andrew Mavraganis, COO and CFO of Spire Collective in Fluvanna County; and Shannon Horton, general manager of Horton Vineyards in Orange County.
“These are successful local business owners and entrepreneurs who can offer their expertise and insight,” Deal said.
Box In Box Out is a logistics, fulfillment and distribution solutions provider for prestigious and premium brands in today’s age of instant and global buying.
Spire Collective is a product development company focusing on the intersection of outdoor sports and organization that operates StoreYourBoard.com and TealTriangle.com.
Horton Vineyards is a third generation, women-owned business that was founded in 1989 by Dennis and Sharon Horton. Dennis Horton’s success in wine making inspired his family to carry on his legacy. While Sharon Horton still maintains the grapes with her vineyard crew, his daughter, Shannon, and granddaughter, Caitlin, have started making wines of their own.
Between speakers, participants have the opportunity to network and gather information about available business resources in the Central Virginia region.
The summit is free, but those planning to attend should register online at www.qcbsummit.com. The summit begins at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20 and concludes after the Quad Tank Pitch winner is announced at approximately 12:30. Lunch is provided. The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm is located on Route 15, a mile south of the Town of Orange limits at 13528 Sedwick Lane, Orange. For additional information on the summit, including the agenda and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.qcbsummit.com or email qcbsummit@gmail.com.