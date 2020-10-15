Pitch perfect: Quad Tank business summit scheduled Nov. 17

This year’s summit has expanded to include Madison County businesses.

“Throughout the pandemic the Quad County Chambers of Commerce have been meeting to discuss responses, ideas and plans as we operate within a pandemic,” Fluvanna County Economic Development Coordinator Bryan Rothamel noted. “Our region is so collaborative, from the economic development teams to the chambers. We all do so much with the Madison team in economic development and tourism that it made sense to continue that synergy this year at the summit. As we planned a virtual Quad County Business Summit, it felt natural to invite our Madison friends as our special guests this year. We hope the Madison business community enjoys the summit as much as the Quad County business communities do.”

Meanwhile, the Quad Tank competition is available for new or current business owners from the participating counties—Orange, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna. Businesses will prepare a business plan and pitch that plan to the panel of judges for a $5,000 prize. The final presentations and judge questions will be hosted live for all summit participants to view.

Quad Tank applicants will work with the Small Business Development Center to prepare and submit their proposal, according to Rothamel. All applicants will work with the Central Virginia SBDC to participate in the Quad Tank competition.