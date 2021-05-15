PHMS vax clinic accepting walk-ins

Despite concerns about vaccine hesitancy, Lohr understands that the pool of people eager to get vaccinated has shrunk after the initial first few waves.

“Part of it, also is that I think we made it fairly easy for people to get the vaccine in this county,” she said. “For example, people not having to go through the website like they had to do on the state level. We already removed some of the obstacles.”

“I feel like we have definitely vaccinated the people who wanted the vaccine,” she continued. “What we are dealing with now is vaccine hesitancy. There are more people who are still of the mindset of, ‘I want to wait until it’s been on the market for six months.’”

Lohr envisions that most people on the fence will slowly come around. Especially, after they see their family, friends and neighbors enjoying the benefits of being fully vaccinated and going back to a more casual lifestyle.

The next advancement toward herd immunity (enough of the population being vaccinated that the virus is effectively halted) in Lohr’s mind, is getting more children and young adults to get their shot. This will allow schools to reopen faster and with fewer precautions in place.