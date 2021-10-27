PEC offers information program on proposed Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District

The Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District is a nearly 40,000-acre historic landscape in Orange County and parts of Madison and Culpeper counties eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Its high concentration of historic resources date from the prehistoric period through the 1930s. Now, as part of the formal nomination process, the Piedmont Environmental Council invites neighbors and friends in the region to attend a virtual community meeting to learn more about the significant history of this geographic region and about PEC’s effort to get this area formally recognized. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., online via Zoom. All participants are asked to register ahead of time.
A historic district is a geographical area recognized for its historical significance by formal listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. While the designation is honorary, it has real benefits in educating communities about their unique cultural, historic and natural assets, which often leads to a greater effort to preserve that history for future generations. It can help landowners access funding for land conservation and historic restoration, through the historic rehabilitation tax credit, as well as Conserve Virginia and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. PEC has a long track record of working to create historic districts throughout its nine-county service area in an effort to bring communities together to think about the long-term protection of their unique cultural and historic assets.
“As with most historic districts, the idea for the Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District grew from the incredible stewardship and devotion that a group of landowners had for their historic properties. Recognizing the historic significance of the area, the idea evolved into the nomination of a large region into a historic district that overlaps arguably one of the most historically significant areas of Virginia. Our hope is that by informing community members about the historic importance of this region, we can build community-wide support for the designation of this district on the state and national registers,” said PEC Historic Preservation Coordinator Kristie Kendall.
Research for the Rapidan River-Clark Mountain Rural Historic District includes the identification of under-documented historic resources, such as country stores, vernacular buildings, and African American and Native American resources. The district contains a wide range of historic sites, from grand houses like Meander (c.1766), Greenway (c.1788) and Brampton (c.1846), to the Hopewell Baptist Church (c.1881), the Rapidan Train Depot (c.1876) and Taylor Sylvania Barn (c.1920) to remnants of the Civil War-era Rapidan Line and sites associated with early Native American groups that once resided in the area. These and other resources are important for their association with broad patterns of history with areas of significance including the Civil War, agricultural history, industry, geography and hydrology, and social history, including early settlements, African-American communities, and 20th-century migration patterns.
During the Nov. 4 meeting, PEC, the Fairfield Foundation/DATA Investigations LLC and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will lead a discussion about the historical significance of this area and the nomination process, with plenty of time for questions. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. online via Zoom. Learn more and register for the meeting by visiting https://www.pecva.org/event/rapidan-river-clark-mountain-rural-historic-district-community-meeting/. For more information about the project or meeting details, contact Kristie Kendall, historic preservation coordinator for The Piedmont Environmental Council at (540) 347-2334, ext. 7061.