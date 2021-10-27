PEC offers information program on proposed Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District

The Rapidan River–Clark Mountain Rural Historic District is a nearly 40,000-acre historic landscape in Orange County and parts of Madison and Culpeper counties eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Its high concentration of historic resources date from the prehistoric period through the 1930s. Now, as part of the formal nomination process, the Piedmont Environmental Council invites neighbors and friends in the region to attend a virtual community meeting to learn more about the significant history of this geographic region and about PEC’s effort to get this area formally recognized. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., online via Zoom. All participants are asked to register ahead of time.

A historic district is a geographical area recognized for its historical significance by formal listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. While the designation is honorary, it has real benefits in educating communities about their unique cultural, historic and natural assets, which often leads to a greater effort to preserve that history for future generations. It can help landowners access funding for land conservation and historic restoration, through the historic rehabilitation tax credit, as well as Conserve Virginia and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. PEC has a long track record of working to create historic districts throughout its nine-county service area in an effort to bring communities together to think about the long-term protection of their unique cultural and historic assets.