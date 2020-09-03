Outdoor job fair scheduled Sept. 16 at Booster Park

Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Orange County Economic Development Office, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce and the Orange Workforce Center will host an outdoor job fair at Booster Park on Route 20 near the Orange County Airport.
Job candidates are respectfully asked to wear a mask, wash or sanitize hands, and practice social distancing guidelines while in attendance.
“Our office is delighted to partner with the Chamber and Workforce Center to bring an outdoor job fair to the community. Many of our local businesses have expressed concern in not being able to find workers to fill vacancies, so our offices came together to offer a creative opportunity to connect businesses and potential workers, amongst the pandemic," said Rose Deal, Project Manager for Orange County County Economic Development.
The event will be held outdoors under the pavilion at Booster Park located at 11177 Bloomsbury Rd, Orange, VA 22960 and will feature eight Orange County businesses.
“The local businesses participating in the job fair have immediate, long-term openings in manufacturing, administration, retail, construction, and supply chain," said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin of the Orange Workforce Center. "This is a great opportunity for job-seekers considering a career switch or advancement.”
Job-seekers are encouraged to bring a current resume and can contact Bywaters-Baldwin, at (540) 847-9238 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for more details and for resume writing assistance.
For more information about the job fair, contact Deal at the Orange County Economic Development Office at (540) 672-1238 or rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.
