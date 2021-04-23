Outdoor job fair scheduled April 30 at Booster Park; resume writing assistance available

Friday, April 30, the Orange County Economic Development Office along with the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will host an outdoor hiring event at Booster Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

Local students are invited for the first hour of the event to learn about immediate opportunities for summer employment, apprenticeships, and long-term careers. During the second hour of the event, jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers with job openings in manufacturing, retail, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, logistics and distribution.

“As businesses are rebounding from the economic impact of the past year, we’re seeing an increase in job opportunities with local employers,” noted Marty Bywaters-Baldwin director of the Virginia Career Works Center.

Rose Deal, Orange County Director of Economic Development, added, “We’re once again excited to team up with Virginia Career Works - Orange County Center to host an outdoor hiring event. Several Orange County businesses who represent a variety of employment sectors will be present and are eager to welcome jobseekers. We encourage jobseekers to stop by to learn about and discuss the many career opportunities that exist here in Orange.”