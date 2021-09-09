Outdoor hiring event scheduled Oct. 6 in Orange

Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Orange County Economic Development Office along with the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will host an outdoor hiring event at the Sedwick Building on Madison Road in Orange.

Jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers and learn about job openings in manufacturing, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture and distribution.

“This is a fantastic time to be a job-seeker in Orange County,” noted Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with the Virginia Career Works Center. “We are seeing local businesses respond with some of the most competitive wages and hiring packages in years.”

Rose Deal, Orange County Director of Economic Development, added, “We are excited to partner with the Orange Workforce Center to offer this outdoor job fair to connect our Orange County business community with job-seekers. With more than 100 available job opportunities, job-seekers are sure to find something that matches their skill set and interests at the event. We encourage job-seekers to stop by and check out the variety of great opportunities that exist here in Orange County.”