Orange youth travel to Akron for Soap Box Derby title

“With the cars they have kits you purchase that you can use to build them,” said Sheila Rutherford, race director for the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby. “We have a couple of children whose families own their cars, but the vast majority are cars that have been purchased over the years by businesses in the community. They allow us to assign the car to a driver for the event. Tucker, our stock driver, his car is owned by Piedmont Pediatrics, Kayla Crawford’s car is owned by Chick-fil-A at Culpeper Colonnade and Joey Kratochvil’s car is owned by Eppard Orthodontics in Culpeper.”

Kratochvil has raced in all three divisions but is now competing solely in masters. Crawford is competing in superstock where she began racing originally.

A soap box derby racer since age 7, Kratochvil has had plenty of success on the track over the last several years, winning locally in the stock division in 2016 and going to Akron that year.

“When he finished racing, because he won the world championships, his car is actually hanging in the hall of fame in Akron,” Rutherford explained.

He also appeared on the morning talk show Live with Kelly where he raced against host Kelly Ripa, winning handily. Kratochvil described what it’s like to operate a masters car and his racing strategy.