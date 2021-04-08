Orange Uncorked returns May 1-2

Haynes said that the demonstrations will take place throughout the day to give festival-goers multiple opportunities to view the show and so that each experience will be different and fresh.

“In our program, some of the birds you may see will be a vulture, hawk, eagle, falcon and owl,” she said. “You may not necessarily see every single one of those throughout the day, we might mix them up and do some at one time and some at another. But for the most part, those are the birds you’ll encounter.”

She explained that the programs will feature a few surprises as well and thinks that the show will appeal to a wide age range.

“Particularly, we’re most excited about the fact that our program is geared toward families, Haynes said. “Parents and kids alike can enjoy the presentation.”

Chamber director Deanne Marshall is equally excited for all aspects of Uncorked but thinks that the festival’s first mustache and beard competition may leave the biggest impression on people.

Baker, who lives with his family in Somerset, organized the competition and will act as master of ceremonies for both categories of impeccable facial hair. Baker became involved in the world of competitive beard and mustache grooming a few years ago.