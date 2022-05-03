Orange Uncorked: 31st O.C. Chamber wine festival returns May 7, 8

From staff reports

In the 1980s, Orange County was a burgeoning wine growing region with individual, backyard vineyards and the up-and-coming Barboursville Vineyards the only commercial venue in the county.

Fast-forward to today and you can’t tell the story of Virginia wine without Orange County.

Next weekend, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host its 31st annual wine festival—Orange Uncorked—across from The Market at Grelen on Jacksontown Road in Somerset.

The family-friendly, outdoor event will be held Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music, food trucks, demonstrations, artisan vendors and more than a dozen Virginia wineries and cideries.

With the Blue Ridge Mountains and the rolling fields of Somerset as a backdrop, local bands will provide live music both days. Saturday, May 7, MidLife Crisis will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the popular hat contest at 1:30. At 2 p.m., One Hot Mess will take the stage ahead of the popular and kitschy beard and mustache contest.

Following last year’s debut, the second-annual competition will feature national mustache champion Robert Baker as master of ceremonies. A portion of proceeds from the contest will support Services to Abused Families, a local nonprofit organization supporting families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Visit the Orange Uncorked website at www.orangevachamber.com to sign up for the beard and mustache contests.

Sunday, May 8, Big Rob Etc. will take the stage at 11:30 and will be followed by Enya and the Fellas from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hat contest will be held at 4 p.m.

Since Sunday is Mother’s Day, there will be a special Mother’s Day raffle of gift baskets with items donated by local businesses. The drawings will be held on stage after the hat contest at 4 p.m. and winners must be present to claim their prizes.

Both days, Earthquest, a Rapidan-based nonprofit education organization, will feature its birds of prey (either through demonstrations or at their booth), and Platinum Star Forge will offer blacksmith demonstrations. More than two dozen artisan vendors are featured this year as well.

More than half a dozen area and regional food trucks will offer a variety of fare each day.

Participating wineries and cideries include: Jefferson Vineyards, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, General’s Ridge Vineyard, Eastwood Farm and Winery, Castle Hill Cider, Well Hung Vineyard, Sweet Vines Farm Winery, Philip Carter Winery, Castle Glen Winery, Rogers Ford Farm Winery, Cobbler Mountain Cider, Virginia Mountain Vineyards and Prince Michel.

Tickets are $40 for one day or $50 for both days and include admission and unlimited tastings. Individual purchases are separate. Designated driver tickets are $10 and tickets for those 13 to 21 also are $10. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked or at the gate.

The event will be held at 10325 Jacksontown Road, Somerset, between Route 20 and Route 231.

“We have a wonderful lineup of wineries and cideries, live music and artisans and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Chamber Executive Assistant Kristina Musgrave said.

For more information, visit www.orangevachamber.com.