Orange Town Council budget hearing is April 19; proposes water rate increase

“That’s for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system,” Woods said. “Two years ago, we had a lightning strike at the water plant and it took out the operating system. They have points all around town that they monitor. So, we bought the SCADA technology setup from Dorset Controls. We actually got a grant to replace the water system and it was about $150,000.”

“They just love it out there, but it’s also something that we don’t have to keep going back to,” he continued. “The old system needed a ton of maintenance.”

This year the town is looking to incorporate SCADA at the sewer plant and has already received a quote of $150,000. An additional $20,000 was requested for that part of the budget in case any other issues come up. Eventually, Woods said the town council plans to install a fiber connection between their two plants, so that if the power at one plant goes down then workers at the other plant can still operate it remotely.

“The SCADA system will mean a lot as far as the stability of the sewer plant,” he said. “Dorsett Controls is the same one that provides systems for NASA. They guarantee that their hardware and software won’t become obsolete and need replacing. They will keep it updated from now on. So, it’s a huge savings over the long term.”