Orange Town Council budget hearing is April 19; proposes water rate increase

The Orange Town Council has finished drafting its budget for 2022 and is encouraging residents to submit their comments for the upcoming public hearing.
The budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, April 19 in the Town of Orange Community Meeting Room in the Public Works building located at 235 Warren Street.
Orange Town Manager Greg Woods has proposed a $9.6 million budget that keeps real estate ($0.157 per $100 of assessed valuation) and personal property taxes at their current rates. However, he has proposed a $0.02 per 100 gallons increase of the water consumption rate. The revenue created by that shift will go directly to capital projects. All other taxes, rates and fees enforced by the town are proposed to stay the same.
“We are looking at the two-cent water increase for the replacement of the standpipe, for the debt on that,” he said. “If we have enough build-out and there’s enough money then we may not have to do that two cent increase. We’ve budgeted them in there, but if we don’t have to use it, we won’t.”
The standpipe is located on South Madison Street and has been a concern of the town council since last year’s budget.
“The reason for that was we talked a couple of years ago about going with a two cents a year increase each year for five years, up to 10 cents,” Woods explained. “That’s about the time the standpipe had to be replaced. We were hoping to get enough funding to cover the debt service or the initial down payment.”
One of the primary changes to the budget is more money allocated to road projects, with an increase of about $510,000 from last year. According to Orange town manager Greg Woods, the $835,000 proposed in the 2022 budget will be split between two projects: replacing the stoplights at the intersection of Madison Road and Main Street and extending Hill Top Drive so that it connects to Lafayette Court. Woods said that fire and rescue vehicles have had great difficulty in turning around their vehicles or backing out when servicing houses at the end of Hill Top.
Other changes include $300,000 proposed for fiber internet infrastructure in Orange. In the 2021 budget no funds were allocated for that item.
“We are looking at putting the fiber backbone in the town ourselves,” Woods said. “The $300,000 is money out of the town’s reserves.”
For the 2022 budget, the town’s sewer availability revenue could see a significant increase, rising from $24,660 to $431,550. This new figure factors in the anticipated construction of the first 33 homes in the Round Hill Meadows development, Woods said. The sewer availability fee for a home is $12,330. That number multiplied by 33 should yield $406,890 if each home is built.
A major project on the docket for the coming fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is an upgrade to the town’s sewer plant to match the previously upgraded water plant.
“That’s for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system,” Woods said. “Two years ago, we had a lightning strike at the water plant and it took out the operating system. They have points all around town that they monitor. So, we bought the SCADA technology setup from Dorset Controls. We actually got a grant to replace the water system and it was about $150,000.”
“They just love it out there, but it’s also something that we don’t have to keep going back to,” he continued. “The old system needed a ton of maintenance.”
This year the town is looking to incorporate SCADA at the sewer plant and has already received a quote of $150,000. An additional $20,000 was requested for that part of the budget in case any other issues come up. Eventually, Woods said the town council plans to install a fiber connection between their two plants, so that if the power at one plant goes down then workers at the other plant can still operate it remotely.
“The SCADA system will mean a lot as far as the stability of the sewer plant,” he said. “Dorsett Controls is the same one that provides systems for NASA. They guarantee that their hardware and software won’t become obsolete and need replacing. They will keep it updated from now on. So, it’s a huge savings over the long term.”
Elsewhere in the budget, Woods noted that two fiscal thorns in the side of town government are nonfactors this year.
“Our retirement rates stayed the same and we had a reduction in our healthcare costs. Those two things made it a good year. Next year both of those will likely go up.”
Town employees are likely to find something to like in the proposed budget; town employees making under $20 per hour will potentially receive a 0.5% pay bump to go along with a raise of 2%. All other employees will get the standard 2% raise, which reflects cost of living increases.
Mayor Martha Roby said in a statement that she is satisfied with the financial shape the town is in for 2022.
“In the fiscal year 2022 budget the Town of Orange will be financially sound and will be able to provide the needs and services of its citizens without a tax increase,” she said. “Working on a budget this year was challenging due to the hardships many people have endured during the pandemic. Council is pleased we can continue with our projected projects for 2022 without having to ask our citizens to pay more.”
To review the budget visit www.townoforangeva.org or you can examine it in-person at the Town Municipal Building located at 119 Belleview Avenue. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.