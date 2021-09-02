Orange Street Festival returns Sept. 11, honors heroes

Taylor Park will serve as the entertainment stage—beginning with local singers Oleatha Braxton and followed by 11-year-old Leighton Carter, before yielding the stage to 80s and 90s tribute band Waking Napster. The park also will feature a beer garden for visitors 21 or over.

Meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a few new exhibits and activities.

Rapidan-based Earthquest will offer instructional demonstrations of its birds of prey (that are rehabilitating and cannot be released into the wild), as will Central Virginia-based My Three-Chambered Heart, with their roster of educational reptiles.

The Arts Center in Orange will have pottery wheels on the street for demonstrations and a “pottery throw-down,” while Jess Cifizzari’s Paint it Orange will provide arts and crafts for children. The Music Room at the intersection of Main Street and May-Fray Avenue will offer music under the overhang from the Rapidan Pops, the BRAVO Youth Orchestra and the fun band from 9 a.m. to at least 1 p.m.

In the middle of the event, the historic Orange County Courthouse will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.