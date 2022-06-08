Orange shifts 150th celebration to Sunday instead

Thursday afternoon, the Town of Orange issued a change to the announced schedule of the town's sesquicentennial celebration.

With inclement weather expected Saturday, June 11, the town announced it has moved all 150th anniversary celebration events to Sunday, June 12. The 5K run/walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony Sunday will be moved to 1 p.m. (instead of noon). The celebration event timeline will remain the same.

From staff reports

In our modern world, it’s difficult to imagine the Town of Orange 150 years ago. The rural courthouse town sat amid a bustling railroad route and at the confluence of a pair of burgeoning roadways—Route 15 and Route 20. Yet, James Madison had only been dead for 36 years. Alexander Graham Bell was still four years from inventing the telephone and Nebraska had most recently been the 37th state admitted to the union.

We won’t even talk about such futuristic improbabilities such as cars, cellphones and the internet.

Saturday, June 11, the Town of Orange will celebrate its sesquicentennial—the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1872. The daylong celebration will center at the back part of Taylor Park with a line-up of musical acts, food, wine and beer, family-friendly activities and culminating in a nighttime fireworks display.

The day begins with the Orange 150 5K, starting at 8:30 at the Orange Train Station and concluding at Taylor Park.

At 11:30, the Orange Community Band will perform, followed by the opening ceremony at noon. As part of that, the commemorative 150th town time capsule will be dedicated, later to be interred with the nearby Charters of Freedom display of America’s founding documents at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage.

At 12:45, the Woodberry Forest School Pipers will perform, followed by Laura Aylor at 1 p.m. and the Orange School of Performing Arts at 2. Micah Fletcher will take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by Dan Trull at 4 p.m. and AP Project at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the James Madison Museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and artist Rick Nickel will be working on the first Arts Center in Orange mural on the rear Arts Center wall. From 10 to noon and again from 1 to 4 p.m., residents and visitors are encouraged to share their memories, visions and thoughts of the town during recording sessions at the Orange Train Station. Children’s activities are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., with tours of the historic, iconic Orange County Courthouse scheduled during the same window.

Food trucks, vendors, and beer and wine will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., when fireworks, set off at Prospect Heights Middle School, will illuminate the night sky over the town of Orange.

The day’s events are free and all are invited to share in the celebration. While the parking area beside the Route 15 bypass will be the center of action during the day, parking is available on Main Street, side streets and a shuttle will run regularly between the event and overflow parking at Orange County High School.

For additional information on the town’s 150th celebration Saturday, June 11, visit www.townoforangeva150.com.