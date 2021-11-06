Orange schedules public hearing to consider paving Silk Mill parking lot

The shared use agreement offer has been presented to Higginbotham, who, so far, has not responded with any comments or formal agreements.

Councilmember Donna Waugh-Robinson spoke in favor of the shared use agreement.

“I think it’s needed for the businesses there. I know that the landowner owns some of those businesses but the other people that do not, they need that parking,” said Waugh-Robinson.

The council voted to advertise a public hearing at its regular monthly meeting Nov. 15 to amend the FY22 budget to allow paving of the Silk Mill complex for public parking with only vice mayor Rick Sherman voting against the motion. The date for the public hearing was not set at the Oct. 18 council meeting.

“To me it just looks like this is for the private owner. The other partnership we went into was for at least six or seven owners. This is for one owner. This isn’t a public lot; this is a pavement job for a private business owner, so I’m not for it,” Sherman said.

In other council business at the October 18 meeting, a broadband update was provided.