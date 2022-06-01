Orange prepares for 150th: Sesquicentennial celebration is June 11; time capsule contributions needed

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Anyone who has ever planned a party knows that moment. Invitations have been sent. The food is prepared. The venue is arranged and the only thing the planners are left to do is fidget and fiddle and wait and wonder: “will people come?”

The Town of Orange sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) is a little more than a week away and, as any good hosts, the party planners have taken care of most of the details—all they’re waiting for now are people to come and have a good time.

“I hope the town residents will enjoy a day of celebrating their town. Everyone likes to have fun and [June 11] will be a day that has something planned to appeal to all interests,” Orange Mayor Martha Roby said.

To celebrate its 1872 charter, the Town of Orange has a day filled with activities and events scheduled for Saturday, June 11. The day celebration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K which will begin at the Orange Train Station, loop through town and conclude at Taylor Park—which will serve as the hub of the day’s activities.

Organizer Galen Greenlaw, of OEI Events, said there’s still room for more 5K participants—whether serious runners, casual participants, children to fill out the 1K fun run, or those looking to get into the historical spirit of things by donning period attire and “running like James and Dolley” in an effort to claim the best costume award—in lieu of any sort of time prize.

Those interested should register online at the town’s sesquicentennial website www.townoforangeva150.com/the-150-5k by Sunday, June 5. Participants will receive a race T-shirt and medal commemorating the race.

The race kicks off the day’s events, which will be centered in the parking area behind Taylor Park. Greenlaw said the rear of the park facing the parking area will serve as the event stage, with food and drink vendors, artisans and activities located in the parking area adjacent to the Route 15 bypass.

Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as no streets are closed during the event, and a shuttle bus will run regularly between overflow parking at Orange County High School and the event site.

While the final schedule isn’t entirely set, once the race is over, the 150th commemorative town time capsule will be sealed and ultimately buried in the nearby Charters of Freedom installation at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. The installation, on Church Street behind the museum, will feature outdoor replicas of America’s founding documents. While the initial plan was to inter the time capsule as part of the project’s active construction, COVID-related supply issues have prompted the time capsule to be buried later.

Still, Greenlaw noted, event organizers continue to solicit capsule contributions that residents, businesses and organizations feel are representative of the town.

“We’re hoping for a variety of different things, both from the private and public sectors, from businesses and churches,” Greenlaw said. “We just want a snapshot of where we are with a description of what it is that will make it interesting for people in the future.” (See break-out box for time capsule submission recommendations.)

Items can be submitted at the Orange County Historical Society Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“I am excited about the time capsule that will be placed in the Charters of Freedom project at the James Madison Museum,” Roby noted. “I have never been involved with helping to place objects in a capsule before and helping to choose the items to be seen by future citizens is very exciting.”

Following the capsule’s sealing, various local officials will offer remarks and the day’s events will continue with live music and activities, culminating in fireworks at the end of the day.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the town’s history through a number of informational kiosks that will relay the stories of key people, places and events in the town’s history.

Beginning this week, those kiosks will be placed in specific locations around the town associated with their subjects. They’ll be collected for the June 11 event and located at the event site.

“These tell the story of the town—from the African American baseball team, to the Silk Mill, to famous people from Orange,” Greenlaw said. “They’re places people can find interesting stories about the town, and scan the QR codes on them to find out additional information on the 150th website.”

Greenlaw said the temporary installation kiosks will return to their geo-specific locations following the June 11 event and remain available to visitors and residents alike.

As the day’s schedule continues to come together, Greenlaw and Roby both encourage Orange residents and visitors to join in the June 11 sesquicentennial celebration.

“I hope folks come out to celebrate the town and enjoy not only friends and family, but also the interesting history that the Town of Orange has,” Greenlaw said.

“One hundred and 50 years—what a remarkable thing to celebrate!” Roby added. “Please come and be a part of the celebration of the place where you live and raise your family. Bring your entire family. We have food, great music, dance performances, the Orange Community Band leading us off with music and a local resident signing the National Anthem. We have history, speeches, activities for children and, to top it all, a beautiful fireworks display. Bring a chair and enjoy the day with us all. You won’t be disappointed.”

For more information on the Town of Orange sesquicentennial celebration, visit www.townoforangeva150.com.

Town of Orange Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

Suggestions and guidelines

Drop off items (see recommendations and requirements below) at the Orange County Historical Society, 130 Caroline Street, Orange, between 2 and 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9.

Suggestions:

Letters

Graduation notices

Family photos

A COVID mask

Small memorabilia

Guidelines:

Documents should be laser printed in black ink printed on acid-free paper (no colored laser printing)

All documents to lay flat (no folds or creases)

All documents placed in acid-free folders (to be completed by the town)

Photos printed on high-quality photo paper

No color photos, BW photo prints only

All photos labeled on reverse in pencil with date, names, and subject matter (no use of pens/markers)

Polyethylene zip-lock bags (2mil thickness) to be used to encapsulate documents or groups of documents. Zip-lock bags shall be perforated at top corner to promote air transfer/breathability (to be completed by the town)

Books and other non-document artifacts are acceptable if accompanied by descriptions and statements of their significance laser printed on acid-free cardstock or in pencil (no use of pens/markers)

No use of staples, binders, rubber bands, paper clips, etc. with paper documents