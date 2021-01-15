Orange Police now classify 10-year-old Clarke missing persons case as "active abduction and murder"

It’s been more than 10 years since 19-year-old Samantha Clarke left her home on Lindsay Drive in the Town of Orange with only a house key, never to be heard from again.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick said her missing persons case has been reclassified as an active abduction and murder investigation.

The chief wouldn’t elaborate on the details that led to the change, except to cite “new information and advances in investigative and forensic technology.”

He would not specify what that new information was, nor whether or not her body had been found, referencing, “the sanctity and security of the investigation.” He only added, “Information has pointed us in that direction.”

For the most part, the press conference, attended by a handful of media representatives, town police officers and officials, was an appeal for information from the community that may help investigators close the 10-year-old case. No one from Clarke’s family was in attendance.