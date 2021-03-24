The Orange Police Department is seeking information following a hit-and-run at the corner of West Main Street and Caroline Street in front of Orange Presbyterian Church. According to Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick, officers believe a logging truck struck the brick retaining wall (based on debris discovered at the scene). Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police at 672-1491.
Orange Police investigate downtown hit-and-run
From staff reports