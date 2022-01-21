Orange Pharmacy partners with VDH to administer COVID treatment pills

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Orange Pharmacy is one of less than 200 providers in Virginia with new treatment pills for COVID-positive patients. The Main Street pharmacy received 60 courses of therapy-20 Pfizer courses and 40 Merck courses-on Monday Jan. 10.

“This treatment is reserved for verified positive patients, within five days of [a positive COVID] test, and at high risk,” said John Seymour, owner of Orange Pharmacy.

The treatments are distributed by prescription only and intended for patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms that could result in hospitalization or death. It is taken over a five-day course to minimize severe COVID symptoms.

The recently FDA-approved Pfizer Paxlovid and Merck Molnupiravir pills prevent the COVID virus from multiplying after being infected which helps the immune system to overcome the pathogen.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) selected less than 200 providers in the state of Virginia to carry the new treatment.

“We have partnered with VDH for a while during the pandemic,” said Seymour. “They approached me to participate in December 2021, due to the anticipated medical burden, geography and vaccination rates.”

Seymour said the pharmacy cannot order to its needs and is unsure if or when it might receive more courses of therapy once it runs out.

