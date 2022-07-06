Orange partners with Firefly for broadband

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

At a worksession last month, the Orange Town Council voted to move forward with Firefly Fiber Broadband with a franchise agreement to provide internet for the Town of Orange while electing to take no further action with the Orange County Broadband Authority-backed Fiberlync.

Two months ago, the town solicited bids to award broadband franchise agreements and the two local providers were the only applicants.

The council heard a review from Town Attorney Catherine Lea of the bid submissions received from both broadband providers. Councilmember Donna Waugh-Robinson made a motion to authorize the town to execute a 20-year non-exclusive franchise agreement with Firefly Fiber Broadband for broadband fiber infrastructure in the public rights-of-way. The motion was seconded by councilmember Elliot Fox and passed in a 3-1 vote with vice mayor Rick Sherman opposing and councilmember Tim Bosford abstaining due to the fact that his wife is employed by Fiberlync.

Fiberlync has infrastructure established in town already, including connections with county offices and schools, but town council members were left unsatisfied with Fiberlync’s proposal.

Firefly Fiber Broadband is a fiber-to-the-home high-speed internet provider backed by the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and based in Lovingston.

When town council advertised for bids for a potential broadband provider for the town, a model franchise agreement was attached outlining several conditions and contingencies to be addressed through bid submissions. Potential broadband providers were not required to accept the model franchise agreement, however Fiberlync did not address more than a dozen of the town’s suggested considerations for a bid submission, according to Lea.

Whereas Firefly’s proposal was “a practically word for word use of the model agreement that was provided,” Lea noted.

Additionally, Fiberlync’s proposal did not indicate areas of installation.

“The documentation from Fiberlync is silent on any commitment to town-wide installation of a broadband fiber network, suggesting that the plan is to provide service only to those areas where Fiberlync has already installed,” said Lea.

“Nothing in this document precludes [Fiberlync] from expanding if they were granted a franchise,” she continued. “But they do nothing to commit to expanding to provide service everywhere in the town.”

The town decided it would be in the public interest of town residents to move forward with Firefly Fiber Broadband, as town council felt it was the more comprehensive bid submission that would provide fiber to the premise for all town residents and businesses.

Firefly’s offers speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1000 Mbps, prices ranging from $79.99/month to $249.99/month for business packages and $49.99/month to $79.99/month for residential packages.

The franchise agreement stipulates that Firefly Fiber Broadband begin installation within six months and completes all installations within two years.