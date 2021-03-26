Orange industry honored: Lohmann at the forefront of COVID testing market

“Lohmann is starting to see demand level off as more people are becoming vaccinated and we move toward herd immunity,” he said. “However, we know that the need for test kits will last well into 2021 as testing in the United States continues. Demand in international markets will remain high as the vaccines are reaching less-developed regions and countries at a much slower pace.

Ellen Roberson is the senior project manager for The Ivy Group, a marketing agency in Charlottesville who handles Lohmann’s public relations and published the March 15 press release. She said being featured in the Cardinal Comeback series has been energizing for Lohmann’s work force.

“What pleases me most about VEDA’s recognition of Lohmann is the morale boost it has brought to employees,” she said. “They have endured some stressful, not-business-as-usual months in responding to the needs of Lohmann’s medical customers--efforts made all the more difficult by the physical distancing and other safety protocols necessitated by the virus. A true rallying effort has taken place, and staff know--quite personally--the critical role they are playing in this global health emergency.”

Once demand for testing kits and materials falls back to earth, De Jong said the company will be ready with fresh innovations and concepts.