Orange industry honored: Lohmann at the forefront of COVID testing market

Lohmann Corporation and Subsidiaries is boosting production at its Orange County manufacturing facility to meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing kits. According to a press release from the adhesive solutions and materials company issued last week, the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) recently acknowledged Lohmann’s success in its Cardinal Comeback series. The list recognizes companies and small businesses in the commonwealth that are helping to push the state out of the economic recession caused by the pandemic.
VEDA’s entry for the company on its website states that Lohmann “has been operating at 100% through the pandemic by hiring new employees and continuing to produce many of the essential materials needed for COVID-19 test kits.”
Lohmann President Steven De Jong said that the company does not manufacture the COVID-19 tests themselves, but rather makes the components that are used inside them.
“Assembly is performed by the actual test kit manufacturers,” he said. “At this time, our products and processes are being utilized by at least six different manufacturers of rapid and antigen tests, though none are marketed under the Lohmann name.
As more and more of the country’s population becomes vaccinated against COVID-19, the need for testing is gradually decreasing. Despite that shift, De Jong believes the market won’t be disappearing any time soon.
“Lohmann is starting to see demand level off as more people are becoming vaccinated and we move toward herd immunity,” he said. “However, we know that the need for test kits will last well into 2021 as testing in the United States continues. Demand in international markets will remain high as the vaccines are reaching less-developed regions and countries at a much slower pace.
Ellen Roberson is the senior project manager for The Ivy Group, a marketing agency in Charlottesville who handles Lohmann’s public relations and published the March 15 press release. She said being featured in the Cardinal Comeback series has been energizing for Lohmann’s work force.
“What pleases me most about VEDA’s recognition of Lohmann is the morale boost it has brought to employees,” she said. “They have endured some stressful, not-business-as-usual months in responding to the needs of Lohmann’s medical customers--efforts made all the more difficult by the physical distancing and other safety protocols necessitated by the virus. A true rallying effort has taken place, and staff know--quite personally--the critical role they are playing in this global health emergency.”
Once demand for testing kits and materials falls back to earth, De Jong said the company will be ready with fresh innovations and concepts.
“Lohmann remains committed to investing in both people and technology as we work to develop new medical and industrial applications and products with our customers. For example, we are actively involved in the development of next-generation glucose monitoring systems for diabetes as well as new adhesive solutions for electric cars and lithium batteries.”
Originally founded in 1851 in Frankfurt, Germany, Lohmann has been producing double-sided types used for a wide variety of products since its inception. By 1990 it had expanded to North America, opening a plant in Kentucky and spinning off a number of smaller subsidiary companies.
“Lohmann Specialty Coatings, LLC was formed in 2005 as we looked to reduce the amount of finished adhesive tapes imported from our plants in Europe and manufacture them locally,” De Jong said. “At the same time, we had entered into a long-term contract with a local manufacturing company in Gordonsville to supply it with one of our patented adhesive coatings. To support this new relationship, we chose the Lee Industrial Park in Orange as the site for our new plant.”
The industrial park site has grown into a campus-style office park. Currently, Lohmann employs 128 people at its Orange location.
“We are pleased to have such a wonderful corporate citizen like Lohmann Corporation, here in Orange County,” said Rose Deal, director of economic development in Orange County. “Lohmann Corporation has been operating full steam ahead through the pandemic, by hiring new employees to fill additional production shifts and quickly implementing crisis management techniques to keep production running safely. As the main supplier for materials to produce COVID-19 test kits, the successful implementation of the new production shifts and safety procedures has proved to be imperative to keep up with the increasing demand for testing. Their Cardinal Comeback Award is well-deserved and Orange County commends the Lohmann Corporation Team for doing their part in fight against COVID-19.”