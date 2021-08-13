Orange Graded School project progress

Progress continues on the first phase of the effort to honor the legacy of the Orange Graded School and those who supported its construction.
From 1925 through 1956, Black students in Orange attended the school which sat across from modern-day Prospect Heights Middle School and the Taylor Education and Administration Complex.
It was one of 350 schools in Virginia funded in part by the Julius Rosenwald Fund, dedicated to constructing safe schools for African-American children. (Rosenwald was part owner of Sears and Roebuck department stores and partnered with Booker T. Washington, of the Tuskegee Institute, to construct more than 5,000 schools across the rural south.)
Locally, the premise of a new school was spearheaded by Willie East, who was determined to replace the unsafe and unhealthy conditions of the existing school on West Main Street near Preddy’s Funeral Home.
In 2014, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources unveiled highway marker JJ31, recognizing the Orange Graded School, which the local African American community helped build.
The effort to recognize the school and its local benefactors, was spearheaded by Orange resident Jane Ware and assisted by then-school board chair Judy Carter.
While Ware said she is grateful for the marker—which acknowledges the local African American community contributed 40% of the $6,200 building cost—she had hoped the marker’s text also could have recognized East’s contribution to the school’s construction.
To that end, supporters of the initial project are making progress in their efforts to illuminate this chapter in local history by supplementing the existing roadside marker and cleaning up the former school site for an adaptive re-use.
The foundation of the Orange Graded School sits to the east of Dailey Drive, near the cul-de-sac of Bowler Lane and had become overgrown with brush and mature trees during the last half-century.
Plans call for the addition of a stone marker with a bronze relief sculpture of the school, as well information honoring East and Carter—both who played an instrumental role in the school, though in different generations.
The project is being sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society, which is collecting donations in support of the project.
Last month, project organizers collaborated with Dan Gregg and Grelen Nursery to clear the area surrounding the site. With relationships within the tree and landscaping industry, Gregg worked with American Consulting Forester Paul Haney to develop a plan to safely remove the large trees without disturbing what remains of the school’s foundation. Additionally, Gregg and Haney worked with Joseph L. Irving Logging, in Amherst, to remove the large trees on site.
“When told of the history behind the school, Mr. Irving, an African American businessman, readily signed on to support this project,” said Alan Johnson, one of the volunteers working on the Orange Graded School Marker Project (OGSMP).
With the large trees safely removed, Grelen’s tree care team removed smaller trees and handled the balance of the site clean-up.
“Once completed, the grassy areas were reseeded and the fallen brush was used to create mulch and spread around the open areas,” Johnson added. “The clearing of the site provides an enhanced view of the remaining portions of the foundation. We have in our plan to have a more detailed look at the ruins themselves, especially as it pertains to the architectural designs used in the initial building of the school.
This effort also helps provide a fresh perspective to all the Project stakeholders regarding what “adaptive re-use” looks like for this public space.”
Meanwhile, the supplemental artwork, being created by local sculptor Thomas Marsh, is on target for completion. The bronze plaque sculpture will feature a relief of the school building and information honoring both East and Carter.
To support costs associated with the project, donations are being collected through the Orange County African American Historical Society and can be sent to OCAAHS at 130 Caroline Street, Orange, VA 22960, with Orange Graded School Marker Project identified in the subject line. For additional information about the project or to support it, contact Ware at 672-2197 or Alan Johnson at (703) 338-2895.