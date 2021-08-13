Orange Graded School project progress

To that end, supporters of the initial project are making progress in their efforts to illuminate this chapter in local history by supplementing the existing roadside marker and cleaning up the former school site for an adaptive re-use.

The foundation of the Orange Graded School sits to the east of Dailey Drive, near the cul-de-sac of Bowler Lane and had become overgrown with brush and mature trees during the last half-century.

Plans call for the addition of a stone marker with a bronze relief sculpture of the school, as well information honoring East and Carter—both who played an instrumental role in the school, though in different generations.

The project is being sponsored by the Orange County African American Historical Society, which is collecting donations in support of the project.

Last month, project organizers collaborated with Dan Gregg and Grelen Nursery to clear the area surrounding the site. With relationships within the tree and landscaping industry, Gregg worked with American Consulting Forester Paul Haney to develop a plan to safely remove the large trees without disturbing what remains of the school’s foundation. Additionally, Gregg and Haney worked with Joseph L. Irving Logging, in Amherst, to remove the large trees on site.