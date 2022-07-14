Orange FFA attends state convention at VA Tech

On June 27, seven members of the Orange County Future Farmers of America traveled to Virginia Tech for the 96th annual State FFA Convention.

With more than 2,000 members in attendance at the convention, Orange students got to interact with FFA members from around the state, attend several general sessions, hear inspirational speakers, participate in three career development event (CDE) competitions, and meet the 2021-2022 outgoing state officer team.

The Orange delegation experienced dorm life, toured the Virginia Tech campus and learned about agricultural programs available at Virginia Tech. Accompanying them was OCHS agriculture teacher, Chase Berry and OCHS CTE chair Laurie Jamerson. As they were leaving the high school they got an early morning surprise—departure well-wishes from new Orange County High School Principal, Frank Palmieri.

Tractor trouble shooting

Seth Wilbanks and Everette Kennon competed in the Agricultural Mechanics Senior CDE while Damion Feldman competed in the Agricultural Mechanics Junior CDE. Wilbanks and Kennon were also recognized as first place area winners in Tractor Trouble Shooting.

Hippology team

The OCHS FFA Hippology team, which consisted of Hailee Perdue, Kailey Woodcock and Olivia LaPanta, placed second in the state. Tradition holds that the top two teams in the state go on to compete in the National Hippology Competition at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio in September. The winner there goes on to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. Having a team from Orange compete in any event at the National Convention would be a first for Orange County.

Career development events

The students thank Mr. Berry, Mrs. Jamerson, school administration, and their many sponsors who made this experience possible. This year participation was only in three career development events, it is hoped that as the chapter gains momentum in the years to come, students will have the opportunity to experience the nearly 50 CDE offered through the National FFA Organization. To name a few these include everything from agronomy and dairy science to greenhouse management, agricultural sales and floriculture.

Leadership development events

“We had a strong showing but hope to add participation in Leadership Development Events next year,” said Seth Wilbanks, Orange County Chapter President. Those leadership development events include public speaking, creed recitation, parliamentary procedure, and job interview skill, development to name a few.

“We saw that some counties needed several buses to get all their participants to the convention. I hope that becomes a reality for Orange someday,” he said.