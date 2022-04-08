Orange, Est. 1872: Town prepares for sesquicentennial celebration June 11

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Birthday parties are hard enough to plan without the added pressure of landmark anniversaries (much less the pronunciation of them).

In two months, the Town of Orange will celebrate its sesquicentennial—or, more simply, its 150th birthday—with the theme: “Orange, it looks good on you.”

The origin of the town begins when Culpeper County was excised from the sprawling Orange County in 1749 and jockeying began for a new county courthouse location. The original courthouse had been located near the intersection of today’s Route 522 and 611 (according to Frank Walker’s “Remember: A History of Orange County, Virginia), but some area residents felt it was too remote relative to the majority of county citizens. Ultimately, the decision was made to relocate the county seat to the crossroads settlement of Orange.

According to the new Town of Orange sesquicentennial website (www.townoforangeva150.com), court convened in the house of a man named Timothy Crosthwait until 1752, after which Crosthwait deeded the two acres to the county and a new courthouse was constructed on the property. The town at that time consisted of the courthouse and its related public buildings, a few houses and stores, a tavern and little else, the website notes in a brief summary of the town’s origins and history.

Still, it would be 120 years before the town officially incorporated.

In 1799, Paul Verdier purchased the property of William Bell, an 18th-century farm that included much of the modern-day Town of Orange adjacent to Main Street, near present-day Bellevue and Peliso avenues, the website notes. “Verdier divided the land into lots, which helped shape the town’s pattern of development. His house, which he named Montpeliso, still stands on the land. Growth continued into the 19th century as new roadways were constructed through the town. Along with expanding agricultural markets, the roads helped transform Orange Court House into a regional center,” according to the website. “In 1834, the Virginia General Assembly passed an act allowing the incorporation of the Town of Orange Court House, but the act did not have implementing legislation.

“Orange Court House continued growing, with several significant downtown buildings being constructed from this point up to the Civil War, including the Sparks Building (1829) the Holladay House (1830), and St. Thomas Episcopal Church (1833), all of which still stand and serve as local landmarks.

“In 1847, the Orange and Alexandria Railroad chose to route their new railway from Alexandria to Gordonsville through Orange. The county court granted the railroad right-of-way through the courthouse property (opposite the current Orange train station) which required the courthouse to be moved to another location.

“The fourth and current courthouse was completed in 1859 in the Italian Villa architectural style and stands today on the corner of Madison Road and Main Street. The General Assembly passed an act in 1855 which officially incorporated the Town of Orange Court House, but it did not take effect until a majority of citizens qualified to vote consented, which did not occur until 1872,” the website history details.

Today, of course, the Town of Orange remains the county seat, the home to its courthouse and county government offices, and is the largest incorporated town (4,880 people, 3.2 square miles) in Orange County. It remains a crossroads town at the intersection of Routes 15 and 20, which bisect the county in north-south and east-west directions.

To celebrate its landmark anniversary, the town has partnered with OEI Events for a series of activities scheduled Saturday, June 11, and in the days leading up to it.

June 11 activities include a 5K with an associated kids’ 1K and participants are encouraged to “run like James and Dolley” [Madison] by dressing up as two of the town’s most famous near-neighbors. “Dress in your best James and Dolley attire and run through history,” the website suggests, promising a prize for the best costumed runners.

In advance of the 5K, the celebration committee is soliciting T-shirt designs for both the 5K and the 150th commemoration. Participants can upload their designs on the website.

As part of the soon-to-be-constructed Charters of Freedom installation at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, the town will install a 2022 time capsule at the base of the museum’s display of the U.S. Constitution with the suggestion it be opened upon the town’s 300th anniversary (a tercentennial, apparently). The celebration website solicits suggestions from residents and friends about what that capsule should include that might tell a story of modern-day Orange to future generations.

The day’s events will culminate with—fittingly—a party, complete with music, food and fireworks. Area musicians Dan Trull and the A.P. Project will perform and local food trucks and vendors will set up in the parking lot behind Taylor Park. The Orange Train Station will solicit spoken-word interviews from participants on their memories and experiences of Orange and performances from the Orange School for Performing Arts and Orange County High School are anticipated. More details on other activities and events are being finalized, but the day’s events will conclude with a fireworks display.

Approximately one month prior to the June 11 celebration, a number of temporary historical kiosks will be located throughout downtown Orange telling the then-and-now stories of popular local landmarks and people associated with the Town of Orange.

For additional information and updated schedules, events and vendor lists, visit www.townoforangeva150.com.