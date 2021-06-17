Orange County woman charged with second-degree murder

An Orange County woman is in custody and facing second-degree murder charges after a shooting in Barboursville left a man dead Wednesday, June 16.

According to Sheriff Mark Amos, at approximately 7 p.m. last night, deputies were dispatched to Hamm Farm Road in western Orange County to a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found James Manning, 36, dead from a gunshot wound. Hamm Farm Road is located off of Hamm Road (Rt. 658) which intersects with Route 33 west of the Route 20 intersection.

As deputies and Virginia State Police investigated the crime scene, information led them to Brianna Cole Knicely, 37, as the suspect.

Officers issued a “be-on-the-lookout” notice to area agencies and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office stopped the the suspect’s vehicle in the early morning hours Thursday.

Knicely, of 16143 Wooded Way, Gordonsville, agreed to return to Orange County to be interviewed.

She has since been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

She’s being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said no further information would be released and the investigation is ongoing.