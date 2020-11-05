Orange County voters back Republican candidates

Of the 20,726 local ballots cast, 9,855 were early or absentee votes (47.6%). Those ballots are counted in the central absentee precinct, making it more difficult to do a precinct-by-precinct breakdown for each candidate or issue.

Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold was pleased with how smoothly this year’s unusual election had gone.

“I think the election went really well. Our officers were well-prepared and we had plenty to go around,” she said.

There were no reports of lines, except for the ones lined up when the polls opened at 6 a.m.—a usual occurrence. No voters were waiting in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m., she added.

Harpold said election officials conducted the canvass of votes from each precinct Wednesday morning, which is a review of the numbers from the summary tapes that the machines print out. “We check to make sure they were reported correctly and that the data is uploaded correctly. We also make sure the election officers signed all the necessary paperwork,” she said.

Any remaining mailed ballots, duly postmarked by Election Day, are due by Friday at noon. Those, coupled with the resolution of provisional ballots, will be reconciled in the final accounting.

“Hopefully, we will be finished with all the results from the election then and the electoral board then will certify the results,” she concluded.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.