Orange County voters back Republican candidates

As absentee ballots continue to be counted nationwide, Orange County’s election results are pretty clear—Republican candidates garnered almost 60% of the vote in each of the national races. Though the Republican candidates for federal offices each prevailed in Orange County, none of the three won across the state or district.
President Donald Trump collected 12,373 Orange County votes (60%), while Democratic challenger Joe Biden received 7,921 votes (38.4%). Libertarian Jo Jorgensen picked up 264 votes (1.3%) locally.
Across the Commonwealth, 2,331,976 voters cast their ballots for Biden (53.7%) with 1,929,591 supporting Trump (44.4%). Libertarian Jorgensen received 63,300 votes (1.5%).
Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade received 12,121 votes (59.3%), while incumbent Democrat Mark Warner collected 8,312 votes (40.6%) locally. Statewide, Warner received 2,378,303 votes (55.7%) to Gade’s 1,889,776 (44.2%).
The closest race among the three federal races was between first-term U.S Congressional Rep. Abigail Spanberger and her Republican challenger Del. Nick Freitas.
In Orange County, Freitas, a three-term Delegate, received 12,250 votes (59.9%) while Spanberger collected 8,175 (40%).
Across the district, Spanberger had 227,538 votes (50.5%) to 222,406 (49.4%) for Freitas.
The only local race on Tuesday’s ballot was in Gordonsville—where three candidates vied for two town council seats and the mayor was running unopposed.
Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner collected 625 votes to serve a fifth term as mayor.
Meanwhile, incumbents Emily Winkey and Liz Samra both retained their council seats over challenger Stevean Irving II, a first-time candidate.
Winkey, the vice-mayor, easily was the top vote-getter among the three candidates with 454 votes, earning a third term. Samra collected 287 votes to serve a second term, edging Irving’s 261 vote count.
Overwhelmingly, Orange County voters supported the two proposed Virginia constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot.
On the first question—which would create a redistricting commission of citizens and legislators—county voters backed the proposal by more than a 2 to1 margin (67.5% to 32.5%). Statewide, it received 66% support in favor.
The second question was even more decisive. It asked if vehicles owned by disabled veterans should be free from state and local taxation?
Statewide, the measure received 86% support and in Orange County, that figure was almost 89%.
Collectively, more than 77% of the county’s 26,753 registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election, up from 72% four years earlier. In 2012, 71% of Orange County voters participated, down from 74% in 2008. Interestingly, in 2004, local voter turnout also was 71%, again down from 74% four years prior.
Of the 20,726 local ballots cast, 9,855 were early or absentee votes (47.6%). Those ballots are counted in the central absentee precinct, making it more difficult to do a precinct-by-precinct breakdown for each candidate or issue.
Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold was pleased with how smoothly this year’s unusual election had gone.
“I think the election went really well. Our officers were well-prepared and we had plenty to go around,” she said.
There were no reports of lines, except for the ones lined up when the polls opened at 6 a.m.—a usual occurrence. No voters were waiting in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m., she added.
Harpold said election officials conducted the canvass of votes from each precinct Wednesday morning, which is a review of the numbers from the summary tapes that the machines print out. “We check to make sure they were reported correctly and that the data is uploaded correctly. We also make sure the election officers signed all the necessary paperwork,” she said.
Any remaining mailed ballots, duly postmarked by Election Day, are due by Friday at noon. Those, coupled with the resolution of provisional ballots, will be reconciled in the final accounting.
“Hopefully, we will be finished with all the results from the election then and the electoral board then will certify the results,” she concluded.
