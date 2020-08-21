Orange County teachers, staff prepare for year unlike any other

On Monday afternoon at Orange County High School, teachers were in their classrooms preparing for the first day of school. In some ways, it was business as usual as they wrote up lesson plans and arranged tables and chairs for their students. In other ways, it had all the markings of the pandemic in progress.

Biology teacher Renee Filep put on her mask for an interview and explained that she’s trying to figure out how best to interact with her students when a handful will be spread out in a large classroom and the rest will be gazing at her from a computer screen.

For Filep, the tricky part will be determining whether those “little faces on the screen” are truly engaged. “I want to make sure they’re into what I’m teaching, not just giving me answers,” she said.

The Orange County Public Schools currently are offering Virtual OC, which allows students to do all their work online, and a blended model, which lets students attend school in person one or two days per week, depending on their grade level, and work remotely the rest of the time.

At OCHS, there are currently 535 students signed up for Virtual OC and 931 students planning to attend in person one day per week, according to Principal Wendell Green.

Based on her current class enrollments, Filep expects to see five students in person during her first class of the day on Monday, four in her second class and then, after her third-period planning block, she will greet two students in person during fourth block. The rest of her students will attend online.