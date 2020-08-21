Orange County teachers, staff prepare for year unlike any other

On Monday afternoon at Orange County High School, teachers were in their classrooms preparing for the first day of school. In some ways, it was business as usual as they wrote up lesson plans and arranged tables and chairs for their students. In other ways, it had all the markings of the pandemic in progress.
Biology teacher Renee Filep put on her mask for an interview and explained that she’s trying to figure out how best to interact with her students when a handful will be spread out in a large classroom and the rest will be gazing at her from a computer screen.
For Filep, the tricky part will be determining whether those “little faces on the screen” are truly engaged. “I want to make sure they’re into what I’m teaching, not just giving me answers,” she said.
The Orange County Public Schools currently are offering Virtual OC, which allows students to do all their work online, and a blended model, which lets students attend school in person one or two days per week, depending on their grade level, and work remotely the rest of the time.
At OCHS, there are currently 535 students signed up for Virtual OC and 931 students planning to attend in person one day per week, according to Principal Wendell Green.
Based on her current class enrollments, Filep expects to see five students in person during her first class of the day on Monday, four in her second class and then, after her third-period planning block, she will greet two students in person during fourth block. The rest of her students will attend online.
“I can juggle 20 people in here,” she said, gesturing toward her classroom, where a handful of students will be spaced six feet apart from each other. “It’s the split aspect I’m worried about. To do some online, some offline—it’s going to be really, really challenging.”
Filep said students in her anatomy and physiology classes who attend in person will be able to hold the bones of a skeleton and get her hands-on help with lab experiments. Online students will miss out on that.
Given the unpredictability of COVID-19 and the abrupt retrenchment to online learning elsewhere in the country, Filep added that she is uncertain whether the county’s blended, or hybrid, model will last long. In her view, it’s not just the virus that could shut down in-person attendance. She said students who attend in person will be disappointed by the tiny classes that keep socializing to a minimum. Students also will be required to eat lunch at their desks rather than mingling freely with their friends.
“More and more, they’re going to switch to totally online,” she predicted.
Elsewhere in the building, Nicole Lohr was deep into planning how she would teach cooking and sewing to online students. It’s one thing when you can hand someone an electric mixer in the kitchen or hover nearby while students work at sewing machines. It’s quite another to demonstrate cooking and sewing via video demonstration.
Lohr said that in pre-covid days, her students spent most of their time in class doing hands-on activities and only about 30% of the time on computers.
This fall she’s scheduled to teach three sections of independent living and one of child development. (Lohr took on an extra class to meet the needs of incoming freshmen.) On Mondays, she expects to meet one student in person and 25 online for her first-block class. The number attending in person rises to five or six on different days and for different sections.
Lohr admitted that her hopes for the blended program have been in flux.
She said her spirits dropped the day she learned that only one student will be allowed to use a restroom at a time and a custodian must go in and clean the facilities after each student. On that day, she thought, “I don’t see it working.”
But by Monday, she was willing to put her level of optimism at six on a scale of one to 10. On the one hand, she said, “I know our students and they’re not going to like [the blended approach] and why would you, when you can stay home?”
But on the other hand, “A lot of students need to come to school to get that confidence that says, ‘Yes, you’re doing this just fine,’ because they don’t get it at home.”
“Not a regular instructional day”
Teresa Muse, who teaches world history and psychology, pointed out that even when students are attending in person, they will mostly be working online. No matter what class it is, the human contact will supplement the instructional content on the laptops that the schools are providing free of charge to students.
“Kids will be in class on a computer. It's not going to be a regular instructional day in my classroom,” Muse said.
With 15 years at OCHS, she said she loves teaching but is worried about the unusual new school year, set to begin Monday. She said she’s feeling “a lot of frustration, concern and anxiety” related to the deadly virus and the uncertainties surrounding the school division’s reopening plans.
Driving home that message, special education teacher and president of the Orange County Education Association John Lyon sent an open letter to the school board in late July. Cosigned by more than 70 teachers, the letter states, in part, “We believe that learning is essential and that we have the dedication to plan relevant and rigorous virtual learning opportunities for all students. To make this model work, we need time, planning and training in research-based practices. Your leadership can make this happen. With that in mind, we call on you to pivot to a virtual reopening in the fall and partner directly with teachers and families so that we can prepare and design rigorous, equitable virtual instruction for all students.
“Public schools and their teachers are tasked with mitigating the damage of ineffective social systems across our nation. We are the providers of first responses to illnesses of the body and soul, not to mention a source of nutritional and social stability for our most vulnerable community members. A plan for virtual learning is safest for our entire community.”
Lyon said he heard back from two of the board members: chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page and District 5 representative Jim Hopkins.
There currently are no plans to retreat to the all-online approach used last spring when Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered schools across the state in response to the pandemic. Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead said on Tuesday that he will be addressing faculty this week as opening day fast approaches.
“I will be at each of the nine schools this week to offer encouragement and reassurances about being the light for each student who walks into the classroom or who participates virtually. If we as adults are concerned, imagine being a child without the benefit of experience. Part of their learning and development is observing their environment around them. It's our modeling of behavior that can shape our youth. Whether virtually, or face-to-face in a modified classroom, we need the students and the students need us.”
Attendance secretary Lynn Hall said the hardest part of the current situation is “just not knowing” how the virus will affect school operations, as well as life in general.
“We’ve never done this before,” she said from behind a plastic window in her office.
Hall will be responsible for tracking the attendance of online students as well as those who opt to attend in person one day a week. It will make for lots of extra screen time, but Hall is doing the best she can to prepare for a year of “trial and errors” in which everyone will proceed “day by day—that’s all we can do.”
In a classroom around the corner and down the hall from the OCHS lobby, teacher Mary Freeman was upbeat.
“It’s a new learning curve. I think everybody is working well together to get [the planning] done. A lot of teachers are helping each other,” said the economics and personal finance teacher.
As she spoke, a colleague poked her head in the door and said, “It’s what we do!” Freeman echoed those words and added, “Teamwork!”
But she is realistic about the new demands placed on her and her colleagues.
“I can teach my course in the dark,” figuratively speaking. “But putting it online and keeping students engaged in this virtual classroom is a challenge that we’ve all got to overcome,” Freeman said.
Like other OCHS teachers, she can’t stop thinking about the potential risks the virus poses to everyone who shows up in person.
“It’s uncharted territory. I think our kids should be in school learning, but I’m worried about health concerns.”
Asked if there is anything hopeful or fun about the new style of teaching and learning, Freeman had a ready response.
“The fun part will be students will have a new learning tool that they can take with them on to higher education,” she said.
Knowing how to take classes online and expertly operate a laptop computer will serve them well: “It’s a good thing for them to learn,” Freeman continued.
As for the whole experiment that will begin on Monday, she showed the mettle that comes with her longtime dedication to teaching and a deep love for her students: “We’ve got to make it a positive experience. We don’t have a choice.”
