Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Locust Grove Domino's Pizza

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery reported late Thursday night at the Domino’s Pizza in Locust Grove.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office Friday morning, the incident occurred at the restaurant in the Food Lion shopping center across from Lake of the Woods at 36103 Goodwin Dr.

When employees opened the back door at 11:30 p.m. last night, an armed male subject rushed into the building with a handgun and a knife. The employees were held at gunpoint and ordered by the subject to hand over their cellphones and keys.

The suspect then demanded money from the employees and then made them gather in the restaurant refrigerator. He instructed them to count to 200 before exiting the unit or he would kill them.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was dressed in all black clothes, including black pants and shirt (hoodie), shoes, mask, sunglasses, gloves and string backpack. He exited the back of the store and left.

Sheriff’s office investigators determined the subject fled to an adjacent parking lot and had been seen in the area earlier in the evening. Cell phones and keys from the employees were found outside the store.

Investigators are seeking information on any suspicious activity in the Goodwin Drive area of Orange County. Those with information are encouraged contact the sheriff’s office at 672-1200.