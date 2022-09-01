Orange County Sheriff’s Office charges pilot; FAA investigating

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced in August that it charged a pilot with flying too low, leading to a debate on the office’s Facebook page about the charge.

“On July 10, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods, in Orange County, at a height of less than 100 feet,” the Aug. 18 statement read. “An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as James W. Jelinek Jr, age 65, of Warrenton, VA. Mr. Jelinek Jr. has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft.”

The announcement led to a debate on the OCSO’s Facebook page about jurisdiction, as many were unaware that there are both state and federal laws regarding aviation.

Under section 5.1-13 of the Virginia Code, titled “Operation of aircraft while under influence of intoxicating liquors or drugs; reckless operation,” it states that anyone who operates an aircraft “carelessly, or heedlessly in willful or wanton disregard of the rights or safety of others” will be guilty of a misdemeanor.

In addition, FAA regulations state that the minimum safe altitude for a plane over a non-congested area is 500 feet, and 1,000 over a congested area. In an email, Ian Gregor of the FAA’s Office of Communications, confirmed that they were aware of the incident and were investigating, but couldn’t comment further.

“We can’t comment on open investigations,” he said.

Jelinek is due in court Dec. 7.