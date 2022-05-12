 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange County offers Public Safety Facility tours, open house May 24

OC Public Safety Facility

The new Orange County Public Safety Facility houses the Orange County Sheriff's Office, County of Orange Fire and EMS, Orange County Emergency Communications and Orange County IT. It's also the meeting place for the board of supervisors and planning commission and serves as the county's emergency operations center. It is adjacent to Booster Park and the Orange County Airport. 

 Review file photo

Orange County invites the public to attend an open house event at the new Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Dr., Orange, Tuesday, May 24.

The open house will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the first guided tour provided at 1 p.m. No reservation or registration is required. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes until the event ends at 3 p.m.

During the tours, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at public safety operations, including the sheriff’s office, the emergency communications center, information technology, and fire & EMS departments.

A free hot dog lunch will be provided to tour participants in to-go containers.

During the event, the rotunda of the Public Safety Building will feature booths with information about other county departments, volunteer opportunities, and more. Residents are encouraged to attend the open house and learn more about the new facility, and the agencies housed there.

