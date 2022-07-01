 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange County missing adult alert issued

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for the Orange County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon. 

The sheriff's office is looking for David Williams, 73, who was last seen Friday, July 1, at 5 a.m. on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville. Williams is described as a white male, 5' 7" and weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. He may be driving a 2013 orange Chevrolet Sonic displaying Virginia license plates NOAHSZV.

The sheriff's office said Williams' disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. 

Anyone with information on Williams' location is encouraged to call 911 or call (540) 672-1234. 

