Orange County man sentenced to 38 years for 2018 laundromat murder

By Allison Brophy Champion
Culpeper Star-Exponent
A Lake of the Woods man was sentenced last week in circuit court to 38 years and seven months in state prison for the calculated, close-range 2018 fatal shooting of another man with a military-style rifle, inside a Locust Grove laundromat.
Michael Alan Humphries, 40, pleaded guilty in July to murdering 24-year-old Alistair Smith, of Unionville.
He was an unsuspecting victim, according to court testimony, an Army veteran who was doing his laundry at Wendell’s Place on the morning of Feb. 13, 2018, when Humphries walked in and shot him four times.
The murder took place in a laundromat on Route 20 in Locust Grove just before Wilderness Battlefield and not far from Route 3 and Lake of the Woods, where Humphries lived with his wife and school-aged children.
Chilling surveillance video played Monday in Orange County Circuit Court showed the quick execution. The video showed Humphries entering the store, walking up to Smith, appearing to crouch, then firing the rifle four times. The video then showed Humphries turning around and walking out.
The victim’s fiancée and their 7-year-old daughter, present in the courtroom with other family for the sentencing, exited as the crime was shown on a small screen up by the judge’s bench.
It lasted less than 20 seconds.
Judge David Franzen said the killing was best described as an assassination.
“In cold blood,” Franzen said last Monday. “He entered that laundromat with a high-powered, semi-military firearm for the purpose of killing Alistair Smith. …Mr. Humphries destroyed two families on that day.”
Smith lived and worked in Locust Grove and knew Humphries’ wife as co-employees at nearby Sheetz. Humphries, by all appearances a “devoted” father, the judge said, got it in his mind Smith and his wife were having an affair.
Humphries then got fired or quit his longtime job as a mechanic so he could kill Smith, according to court testimony. No evidence of an affair was ever presented other than Humphries’ testimony at the allocution stage in court Monday when he apologized.
The defendant never confronted Smith about the alleged affair, Judge Franzen said.
“Michael Humphries took the law into his own hands,” he said.
In doing so, Franzen said, the defendant took a little girl’s father away and removed himself from his own family due to the long period of incarceration he will now have to serve.
The judge sentenced Humphries to life in prison, all suspended but 35 years and 7 months, for first-degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. He encouraged Humphries to make good use of his time in prison as further penance.
Prosecutor Robert May described numerous guns found at the defendant’s house, saying Humphries chose the most powerful weapon he could find in deciding to kill Smith.
“It was a death sentence carried out,” May said. “He told his kids he was going to kill somebody and then himself.”
Smith didn’t ruin Humphries’ marriage, the prosecutor said, saying the victim was “a symptom” of his bad marriage.
In sometimes rambling remarks at allocution, Humphries said he ran out of bullets and could not kill himself by suicide after shooting Smith.
He turned himself to police instead and has been held at Central Virginia Regional Jail for nearly four years since the incident. Numerous circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic caused trial delays and for the case to be tried four times unsuccessfully before Humphries agreed to admit to the murder a few months ago.
Humphries, 36 at the time of the shooting, “hunted” Smith on the morning of his death, May said, following him around in his vehicle with the gun inside.
“A decision was made and he took a life,” the prosecutor said.
May asked for the maximum punishment agreed to in the plea deal, 38 years, equal to 32 years with time served and good behavior.
At allocution, a tearful Humphries said he did not know his victim, describing a series of events he thought were suspicious and making wild accusations about his wife and what he believed was happening in their home.
The defendant learned of his wife’s co-worker through a family member and planned Smith’s death. “I just couldn’t handle it. I cracked,” Humphries said.
He claimed when he went into the laundromat to shoot Smith, “I leveled the weapon and it went off. I panicked…now I’m going to have to do what I said I would do.”
Humphries said he had no idea Smith had a fiancée and a young daughter, then 3.
“That absolutely killed me,” the defendant said at allocution. “I’m sorry for what I did. I didn’t mean to do that.”
Smith’s finance, Jennifer Lee, gave heart-wrenching testimony through sobs during the period allotted for victim impact. She said she was there to speak for him and his daughter.
Lee called Smith “my beloved fiancée” saying they had dated six years.
“He was an amazing father to his daughter and he always put her first,” she said.
Lee said her daughter cries for Smith every night and says she knows her daddy had to go to heaven. The girl tells her father good morning and good night and even blows him kisses, Lee said. She asked the judge to impose the maximum penalty.
Also during the victim impact period, Chess Maxwell, a California resident, gave a statement about his fellow Army buddy Alistair Smith, with whom he served in Korea in the 8th Army Korea artillery division for a year.
“I traveled a long way at great personal expense to be here,” Maxwell said, noting Smith would have done it for him, and calling the murder victim “his brother.”
“He was such an extraordinary and rare person,” the former private 1st class said. “He was a valued asset in the platoon, adored for his ability to make us laugh.”
Maxwell recalled a time Smith saved his life and others when a fire extinguisher malfunctioned inside of a moving tank by throwing it out the back.
“He came to California to visit me when I got out,” the friend said.
At the end of Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Michael Hallahan, the last in Humphries’ series of court-appointed counsel, told the judge to note his client’s intent to appeal.
Franzen replied Humphries gave up the right to appeal the conviction when he accepted the plea deal with prosecutors in July.
“The court went through an extensive soliloquy with Mr. Humphries about the nature of the plea,” the judge said in earlier remarks at Monday’s sentencing hearing denying a last-minute motion from the defendant to withdraw his guilty plea.
“I asked Mr. Humphries if he was entering the guilty plea because he was in fact guilty and Mr. Humphries said yes.”
Humphries appeared in court with a long beard and with less hair than four years ago and at first attempted to say he didn’t kill Smith, that “God had directed him to follow another path.”
He waved to family members sitting near the defense bench. Humphries, through his lawyer, said he had a different feeling about the case and that there was additional evidence that might aid him. The defendant had not been able to articulate what that evidence is, Hallahan said.
Humphries worked many years at the same job fixing cars in a shop on Route 3, the defense attorney said. “Married, good guy, a family man,” Hallahan said.
The defense provided no mitigating evidence during sentencing.
“If I wasn’t a coward, I would have faced it,” Humphries said during allocution of the alleged affair. “I can’t believe I am responsible for that but I am.”
The murder defendant described at sentencing claims of horrible mistreatment in jail since his incarceration. Humphries said he died of COVID while in jail and was resuscitated. He said the highly contagious virus was purposely brought to his pod.
Alistair Smith was known by family and friends as “Ali.” The shooting victim stood about 6’5”, according to family. Smith was known as a gentle giant and came from a long tradition of military service.
He was born in Germany when his father was stationed there with the British Army. Smith moved to the Lake of the Woods area as a child with his mother and had also lived in Charlottesville.
After high school, Alistair joined the U.S. Army, following in the footsteps of his father and his American grandfather, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.