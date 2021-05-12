Orange County land transfers, November 2020

Frederick D. Nichols, Jr. et ux to Ricky A. Randall et ux, .552 acres more or less. $65,000.

Dean D. Larsen et ux to Dean D. Larsen et al, Town of Orange Lot 4. $0.

Mark Hamilton May to N/A. $0.

Davila Rivera to Oscar Montiel Casasola et al, 2.000 acres more or less. $260,000.

Sharliena Novogradac to Nicholas J. D’Aniello, Lot 314 Sec. 5 LOW. $235,000.

Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch to Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch, Lot 4 Taylor District. $0.

Leslie Crabtree to Shaar Danielle Goodroe, 10 acres more or less. $132,500.

Marcelline E. Waugh to Tammy G. Waugh et als, Spotswood District 0.4266 acres more or less. $0.

Ladonna M. Fitterer to Jodie L. Fitterer, Lot 92 Sec. 2 LOW. $0.

Janette C. Yount to Danielle Mays Patterson, 1.4045 acres more or less. $0.

Merry Ellen Korpan to Merry Ellen Korpan et al, Lot 227 Sec. 9 LOW. $0.

Regis Elizabeth Wyatt to Thomas Frederick Wyatt et al, Lot 1 Lands End on Lake Anna. $0.