Orange County land transfers, November 2020
Orange County land transfers, November 2020

November 2020

Curtis G Fitzhugh, Jr. et al to Elizabeth S. Shifflett, 2 parcels Town of Gordonsville. $178,087.

Marian Odessa Ellis to N/A. $0.

James Nelson Ellis to N/A. $0.

Florian O. Block trs to Florian O. Block, Lot 327 Sec. 13 LOW. $0.

Florian O. Block to Florian O. Block trs, Lot 327 Sec. 13 LOW. $0.

Arlie C. Breeden et al to Patrick J. Hogan, Taylor District 4.4949 acres more or less. $330,000.

Darrel Louis Windom to Travis Alan Schnitzler et al, Lot 9 Sec. 2 Swan Woods. $310,000.

Scott Wells et al to Roy Edwin Buice et al, Lot 66 Sec. 3 Meadowland Subd. $545,000.

Heatherman Homes, LLC to The Roll, Inc., Lot 373 Sec. 13 LOW. $7,000.

JP Tucker to The Roll, Inc., Lot 347 Sec. 13 LOW. $6,000.

Matthew Jason Long to Matthew Jason Long et al, Lot 63 Lands End Lake Anna. $0.

Beth L. Murphy et al to Jason R. Kingsley et ux, Lot 36 Lands End on Lake Anna. $127,500.

John F. James et al to Jordan E. Barth et al, 2.353 acres more or less. $28,000.

Peggy Painter to N/A, real estate affidavit. $0.

William Painter to N/A. $0.

NVR, Inc. a Virginia Corporation to Jennifer M. Bowling et al, Lot 852R Sec. 5 Wilderness Shores. $319,975.

Billy Gene Lee to Tom Tsitsikaos, Town of Orange. $65,000.

John J. Mithun to Joshua Brown et ux, Lot 51R Sec. 2 Wilderness Shores Subd. $345,000.

Matt Applegate to Jims Construction, Inc., Gordon District 4.65 acres more or less. $55,000.

Sherry Cox to Jorge Armando Abanto Alvarez, Lot 62 Sec. 2 LOW. $300,000.

Orange Investments, LLC to Orange Investments, LLC, Ingress Egress. $0.

Herbert E. Robinson, III et al to Beatrice Elaine Kir Frankfort, 2.1592 acres more or less. $30,000.

David M. Norton et ux to Brooke Amanda Utley, Lot 267 Sec. 8 LOW. $349,900.

Batchelor Homes & Properties to Jeremy Todd Barclay et ux, Lot 66 Sec. 2 LOW. $330,000.

Kathryn J. Abel et al to Ivan Allen, Lot 310A Sec. 11 LOW. $200,000.

Saram Thorne to Julia M. Cox et ux, Lot 167 Sec. 11 LOW. $190,250.

A&K Development Corporation to Twin Lake, LLC, 11.2229 acres more or less. $0.

Sharon M. McAuliffe to Sharon M. McAuliffe et ux, Lot 181 Sec. 2 LOW. $0.

Robert L. Lookabill to Robert L. Lookabill et al, Lot 100 Sec. 8 LOW. $0.

Nikitha Reddy Putramaddi to Nikitha Reddy Putramaddi et ux, Lot 127 Sec. 11 Germanna Heights. $0.

Sylvester Douglas to Yashica Kizzy Lucas, Town of Gordonsville. $25,000.

Virginia Electric and Power Co to T. Coleman Andrews, III. $0.

Melanie W. Phillip et al to James R. Booe et ux, Lot 226 Sec. 2 LOW. $428,500.

Donald Lettner to Natalie Smith, Town of Gordonsville. $190,000.

Douglas F. Newman et al to Daniel Massie Angus, 1.405 acres more or less. $225,000.

Molly Aldridge et al to Maria D. Booker, Lot 116 Sec. 6 LOW. $219,950.

Aiyanna Braxtyn Cosgrove to Aiyanna Braxtyn Chandler, order for change of name. $0.

Raymond Lee Tannler to Raymond Lee Lavallee, order for change of name. $0.

Pamela Faith Webb to Pamela Faith Lavallee, order for change of name. $0.

Robert H. Rose et ux to Aimee Carlton, Lot 28 Land’s End on Lake Anna. $108,100.

Joseph R. Wayner, Jr. to Orange Tire, Incorporated, Town of Orange. $120,000.

Homespec LC to Roy Lee Hudson et al, Lot 188 Sec. 6A LOW. $369,900.

Lynn Cloutier to John Owens Crozier et al, Lot 88 Sec. 1 LOW. $319,900.

David N. Woodall et ux to Rudolph Decanio et ux, 5.034 acres more or less. $50,000.

Frederick D. Phillips, III to Richard J. Goccia, 2.630 & 2.350 acres more or less. $500,000.

NWMHP, Inc. to Jestin W. Gilbert, 2.000 acres more or less. $247,500.

Louise M. Brackett to Michael Ross et ux, 4.349 acres more or less. $592,000.

Richard M. Lancing et al to Lauren Hunter Rogers et al, Lot 17 Sec. 14 LOW. $243,000.

Jackie R. Donivan et al to Samedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson, 5.46 acres more or less. $229,000.

Semedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson to Semedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson, 5.46 acres more or less. $0.

Roger E. Jarrell et ux to John Keithline et ux, 2.342 acres more or less. $140,000.

Kimberly A. Ford to Kenneth Adams, 5.000 acres more or less. $43,000.

Marvin E. Kelley to TAJ Investment Group LLC, Lot 272 Sec. 9 LOW. $42,000.

Phillip M. Roberts to Phillip M. Roberts et ux, 4.180 acres more or less. $0.

Robert A. MacDonell et ux to Warren L. Keely, 18 & 23 acres more or less. $655,000.

Nathaniel Loughery to Michelle Loughery, Lot 268 Sec. 9 LOW. $0.

CMH Homes Inc., a Tennessee Co to CMH Homes, Inc., a Tennessee Co, 9.9571 & 10.75 acres more or less. $0.

Atlantic Virginia Properties to Gillespie Home Rentals, LLC, Town of Orange. $179,101.

Kenneth J. McGrath to Edward P. Winkler et al, PC-R-47. $79,500.

Wayne E. Gallahan to Hardwood Properties, LLC, Lot 1 Sec. 4 Terrys Run Estates. $418,600.

Elizabeth Vance McDowell et ux to Zachary S. Speelman et al, .93 acres more or less. $311,500.

Corinne Bland Cummings et ux to John Wells Waugh et ux, 69.74 & 105 acres more or less. $20,000.

Timothy Michael Brayfield, II to Osmin Asael Hernandez et al, Lot 181 Sec. 9 LOW. $360,000.

Christopher L. Smith et al to Gordonsville Preservation I, .54 & .804 acres more or less. $58,000.

Jesse C. Lohr to John M. Stanley, II, 4.061 acres more or less. $0.

John M. Stanley, II to CMH Homes, Inc., 4.061 acres more or less. $64,200.

Kierstin Eckler et ux to Ashley N. Palmer, 2.000 acres more or less. $279,999.

Bryan M. Cameron et ux to Douglas Stone Burch, Lot 120 Sec. 4 LOW. $310,000.

Nora Wheeler to Justin A. Eggleston, Lot 6 & 33 in Melrose Subd. $278,000.

George F. Manuel, Jr et ux to George F. Manuel et al, Lot 111 Somerset Sec. 5. $0.

Daniel Leroy Holmes et ux to Daniel Lerpy Holmes, Jr, 5.140 acres more or less. $0.

Ahbleza Lasco et al to Ahbleza Lasco, 2.535 acres more or less. $0.

Darrell Scott Fox to N/A. $0.

George Anthony Gatto, Jr. trs to George Anthony Gatto, Jr., Lot 225 Sec. 7 LOW. $0.

Lynn A. Porter to Vincent C. Gibson et ux, 1.792 acres more or less. $299,900.

Hannah Leigh Newton Sales et to Elizabeth Ann Ferrell, Lot 9 Shannon Hills Subd. $260,700.

Peggy C. Wright to Donna L. Fulcher, 3.010 acres more or less. $260,700.

Carpenter Homes, LLC to Sandra Diane Wilson, Lot 314 Sec. 6A LOW. $379,900.

Corey John Christensen to George Miller Broy, Jr., .4305 acres more or less. $110,000.

Kelly Tener Chalkley to Kelly Evans Tener, CL20001404-00. $0.

Catherine Kilby et al to Gregory Mullings et ux, Lot 15 Crossroads Subd. $0.

Rudy Decanio et ux to Rudy Decanio et al, 64.833 acres more or less. $0.

Paul Reynolds et ux to Jeremy Scot Reynolds et ux, 8 acres more or less. $68,000.

Paul F. Reynolds et ux to Jeremy Scot Reynolds, 5.209 acres more or less. $0.

Richard Manuel Hunsberger et to Richard Manuel Hunsberger, 3.09 acres more or less. $0.

Richard Oelrich to Bulldog Solution, LLC, Lot 278 Sec. 6A. $175,000.

Timothy B. Clarke et al to Timothy B. Clarke trs, 3 tracts Somerset see legal. $40,000.

Nickolas Gentile to Thomas R. Lacey et ux, Lot 219 Sec. 7 LOW. $254,000.

Christopher Tackett et ux to Munah Norman, Lot 3 Sec. 11 Somerset Farm. $345,000.

Linda Zwierzynski et al to Charles and Co, Inc., Lot 210 Sec. 5 LOW. $43,500.

Albert Desoiza, Jr. to VTR, LLC, Lot 50 Sec. 7 LOW. $41,000.

Richard W. Rothgeb et al to Redith J. Murray, Lot 2 Block C of Cadmus Circle Subd. $218,000.

Katrina Richardson et al to Ronald R. Seehase, .413 acres more or less. $129,900.

Waverly W. Wilkins et ux to Keith E. Rose et al, Lot 20 Black Walnut Run Estates Subd. $399,500.

Elbert Earl Burton to N/A. $0.

Bernard J. Boteler et al to Bernard J. Boteler et al, 46.91 acres more or less. $198,450.

Rob J. Jones to Rob J. Jones et al, Town of Gordonsville Lot 21 & 22. $0.

Nelson B. Lynch to N/A, real estate affidavit. $0.

Deborah A. Newton et al to Deborah A. Newton, Lot 42 Sec. 11 LOW. $0.

Deborah A. Newton to Deborah A. Newton et al, Lot 42 Sec. 11 LOW. $0.

Orange Tire, Incorporated to Orange Tire Real Estate, LLC, 2 parcels Town of Orange. $0.

Robert G. Bledsoe to Robert G. Bledsoe, DB272 P548. $0.

Carol Ann Donoho et ux to Larry Dennis Donoho et al, Lot 228 Sec. 8 LOW. $0.

Tina Kibler to Tina Kibler et ux, 2.005 acres more or less. $0.

Juan-Carlos Arroyo et al to James Potter et ux, Lot 60 Lands End on Lake Anna. $43,300.

James Joseph Graboski et ux to Virginia Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 340 Sec. 7 LOW. $134,000.

Carpenter Homes, LLC to Sean M. Bottary et ux, Lot 120 Sec. 8 LOW. $379,900.

Ameeta Chopra et al to TAJ Investment Group, LLC, Lot 260 Sec. 10 LOW. $40,000.

David Grant et al to Custer Properties, LLC, 6.80 acres more or less. $199,000.

James Stefan Czelusta et al to Clark Allen Minner et ux, Lot 11.385 more or less. $455,800.

Ladonna Sue Miller to Everest Contracting Inc. et al, 7.40220 acres more or less. $0.

Christopher E. Jones to Ronald Platt, Jr. et al, Lot 58 Lands End on Lake Anna. $20,500.

Alexandra S. Thomas to Opera House L.C., Town of Orange Lot C. $0.

John Michael Jones et al to Butcherson & Associates, LLC, 3.462 acres more or less. $45,000.

Melody McNeill to Christopher Humphreys et ux, Town of Orange Berry St. $68,000.

Kathy Lynn Zuna to Theresa Washington et al, Lot 485 Sec. 1 Wilderness Shores. $286,650.

Christopher D. Scott et al to Steven Gene Dodson, Taylor District 2.000 acres more or less. $215,000.

Surety Trustees, LLC to Paramount Investments, LLC, 6.526 acres more or less. $371,500.

Wayne A. Brochu et al to Candace Suzzette Vassey-Ward, Lot 261 Sec. 13 LOW. $339,600.

Frederick A. Phillips et al to The Ostlund Team, LLC, Lot 316 Sec. 13 LOW. $169,000.

John E. Fitzgerald et ux to John E. Fitzgerald et ux, Lot 82 Sec. 7 LOW. $0.

George Anthony Gatto, Jr. et al to George Anthony Gatto, Jr., 75R Sec. 2 Wilderness Shores Subd. $0.

McKinley Jenkins, Jr. to N/A. c/c of will, probate order and list of heirs from Culpeper Co. VA. $0.

Timothy R. Ober to David Glen Keeler, Town of Gordonsville. $243,000.

Jeffrey A. Shifflett et al to James Nelson Shifflett, 1.80 acres more or less, less .005 acres. $0.

Edward A. Hoffman et ux to Paul Frommelt, II et al, Lot 55 Sec. 8 LOW. $675,000.

John Fred Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.828 acres more or less. $0.

Joshua Dale Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 19.743 acres more or less. $0.

Rachel Gandy Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 29.120 acres more or less. $0.

Stephanie Shaw Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.337 acres more or less. $0.

Lindsay Gandy Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 4.025 acres more or less. $0.

William Masten Ogburn, Jr. to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 4.112 acres more or less. $0.

Elizabeth Slade Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.756 acres more or less. $0.

Linda Johnson Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 6.088 acres more or less. $0.

Dale Eugene Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 6.088 acres more or less. $0.

Jess L. Rivera et ux to Virginia M. Smith, Lot 251 Sec. 2 LOW. $285,000.

Waddy Properties, LLC to TRP Properties, LLC, 105-7 Berry Street Condominium. $72,000.

Waddy Properties, LLC to TRP Properties, LLC, 111-8 Berry Street Condominium. $70,000.

Kelly O. Newton to Shannon Fraker Shelburne, Lot D Governor Spotswood Estates. $585,000.

Donald E. Sites et ux to Stacey Lynne Beckner et ux, 2.237 acres more or less. $350,000.

Fay T. Austin to N/A. $0.

Thomas S. Neubig et ux to Thomas S. Neubig et ux, Lot 88A Sec. 6 LOW. $0.

Peggy W. Berry et al to Shawn Michael Breeden, 1.053 acres more or less. $65,000.

Charles Ashley Grady to Virginia Electric & Power Co. $0.

Michael Wayne Tait to N/A. $0.

Paul Lombardy to Kathy A. Haynes, Lot 111 Sec. 10 LOW. $235,000.

Steve Narlock to Joseph D. Puckett et ux, Lot 264 Sec. 7 LOW. $42,000.

David G. Vogt et al to Wilbur Anthony Burford, 2.004 acres more or less. $229,900.

Stephen P. Narlock et al to Timothy Stanton Elzea et ux, Lot 265 Sec. 7 LOW. $362,500.

Pauline L. Wayne et al to Foundation Homes, Inc., Lot 213 Sec. 05 LOW. $20,000.

Marion L. Fletcher to N/A, certified copy of will from District of Columbia. $0.

Rodney Williams per rep to Ruth White, Madison District Rt. 682. $0.

Ronald David Brassart et ux to Paul Lombardy, Lot 44 Sec. 3 Rapidan Hills Subd. $269,000.

NVR, Inc. A Virginia Corporation to Nohora Patric Suarez Avendano, Lot 834R Sec. 5 Wilderness Shores. $298,955.

Paul C. Delagrange et al to Zelda Kaye Lebron, Lot 181 Sec. 1 LOW. $209,999.

Robert G. Stuber et al to Michael J. Bowyer et ux, 2.4163 acres more or less. $35,000.

Robert G. Stuber et al to Nicholas Colangelo, III et ux, 2.078 acres more or less. $71,822.74

Murriel T. Wright to Abbagail Elizabeth Erb, 2.423 acres more or less. $0.

Murriel T. Wright to Lisa May Wright Erb, 2.000 acres & 2.401 acres more or less. $0.

Shaukat Khattak to Ligia Grageda, Lot 52 Sec. 7 LOW. $47,500.

Frederick D. Nichols, Jr. et ux to Ricky A. Randall et ux, .552 acres more or less. $65,000.

Dean D. Larsen et ux to Dean D. Larsen et al, Town of Orange Lot 4. $0.

Mark Hamilton May to N/A. $0.

Davila Rivera to Oscar Montiel Casasola et al, 2.000 acres more or less. $260,000.

Sharliena Novogradac to Nicholas J. D’Aniello, Lot 314 Sec. 5 LOW. $235,000.

Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch to Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch, Lot 4 Taylor District. $0.

Leslie Crabtree to Shaar Danielle Goodroe, 10 acres more or less. $132,500.

Marcelline E. Waugh to Tammy G. Waugh et als, Spotswood District 0.4266 acres more or less. $0.

Ladonna M. Fitterer to Jodie L. Fitterer, Lot 92 Sec. 2 LOW. $0.

Janette C. Yount to Danielle Mays Patterson, 1.4045 acres more or less. $0.

Merry Ellen Korpan to Merry Ellen Korpan et al, Lot 227 Sec. 9 LOW. $0.

Regis Elizabeth Wyatt to Thomas Frederick Wyatt et al, Lot 1 Lands End on Lake Anna. $0.

Thomas Frederick Wyatt to Thomas Frederick Wyatt et al, Lot 1 Lands End on Lake Anna. $0.

Stuart G. Mitchell et ux to Carpenter Homes, LLC, correcting legal description. $0.

