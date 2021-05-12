Orange County land transfers, November 2020

November 2020
Curtis G Fitzhugh, Jr. et al to Elizabeth S. Shifflett, 2 parcels Town of Gordonsville. $178,087.
Marian Odessa Ellis to N/A. $0.
James Nelson Ellis to N/A. $0.
Florian O. Block trs to Florian O. Block, Lot 327 Sec. 13 LOW. $0.
Florian O. Block to Florian O. Block trs, Lot 327 Sec. 13 LOW. $0.
Arlie C. Breeden et al to Patrick J. Hogan, Taylor District 4.4949 acres more or less. $330,000.
Darrel Louis Windom to Travis Alan Schnitzler et al, Lot 9 Sec. 2 Swan Woods. $310,000.
Scott Wells et al to Roy Edwin Buice et al, Lot 66 Sec. 3 Meadowland Subd. $545,000.
Heatherman Homes, LLC to The Roll, Inc., Lot 373 Sec. 13 LOW. $7,000.
JP Tucker to The Roll, Inc., Lot 347 Sec. 13 LOW. $6,000.
Matthew Jason Long to Matthew Jason Long et al, Lot 63 Lands End Lake Anna. $0.
Beth L. Murphy et al to Jason R. Kingsley et ux, Lot 36 Lands End on Lake Anna. $127,500.
John F. James et al to Jordan E. Barth et al, 2.353 acres more or less. $28,000.
Peggy Painter to N/A, real estate affidavit. $0.
William Painter to N/A. $0.
NVR, Inc. a Virginia Corporation to Jennifer M. Bowling et al, Lot 852R Sec. 5 Wilderness Shores. $319,975.
Billy Gene Lee to Tom Tsitsikaos, Town of Orange. $65,000.
John J. Mithun to Joshua Brown et ux, Lot 51R Sec. 2 Wilderness Shores Subd. $345,000.
Matt Applegate to Jims Construction, Inc., Gordon District 4.65 acres more or less. $55,000.
Sherry Cox to Jorge Armando Abanto Alvarez, Lot 62 Sec. 2 LOW. $300,000.
Orange Investments, LLC to Orange Investments, LLC, Ingress Egress. $0.
Herbert E. Robinson, III et al to Beatrice Elaine Kir Frankfort, 2.1592 acres more or less. $30,000.
David M. Norton et ux to Brooke Amanda Utley, Lot 267 Sec. 8 LOW. $349,900.
Batchelor Homes & Properties to Jeremy Todd Barclay et ux, Lot 66 Sec. 2 LOW. $330,000.
Kathryn J. Abel et al to Ivan Allen, Lot 310A Sec. 11 LOW. $200,000.
Saram Thorne to Julia M. Cox et ux, Lot 167 Sec. 11 LOW. $190,250.
A&K Development Corporation to Twin Lake, LLC, 11.2229 acres more or less. $0.
Sharon M. McAuliffe to Sharon M. McAuliffe et ux, Lot 181 Sec. 2 LOW. $0.
Robert L. Lookabill to Robert L. Lookabill et al, Lot 100 Sec. 8 LOW. $0.
Nikitha Reddy Putramaddi to Nikitha Reddy Putramaddi et ux, Lot 127 Sec. 11 Germanna Heights. $0.
Sylvester Douglas to Yashica Kizzy Lucas, Town of Gordonsville. $25,000.
Virginia Electric and Power Co to T. Coleman Andrews, III. $0.
Melanie W. Phillip et al to James R. Booe et ux, Lot 226 Sec. 2 LOW. $428,500.
Donald Lettner to Natalie Smith, Town of Gordonsville. $190,000.
Douglas F. Newman et al to Daniel Massie Angus, 1.405 acres more or less. $225,000.
Molly Aldridge et al to Maria D. Booker, Lot 116 Sec. 6 LOW. $219,950.
Aiyanna Braxtyn Cosgrove to Aiyanna Braxtyn Chandler, order for change of name. $0.
Raymond Lee Tannler to Raymond Lee Lavallee, order for change of name. $0.
Pamela Faith Webb to Pamela Faith Lavallee, order for change of name. $0.
Robert H. Rose et ux to Aimee Carlton, Lot 28 Land’s End on Lake Anna. $108,100.
Joseph R. Wayner, Jr. to Orange Tire, Incorporated, Town of Orange. $120,000.
Homespec LC to Roy Lee Hudson et al, Lot 188 Sec. 6A LOW. $369,900.
Lynn Cloutier to John Owens Crozier et al, Lot 88 Sec. 1 LOW. $319,900.
David N. Woodall et ux to Rudolph Decanio et ux, 5.034 acres more or less. $50,000.
Frederick D. Phillips, III to Richard J. Goccia, 2.630 & 2.350 acres more or less. $500,000.
NWMHP, Inc. to Jestin W. Gilbert, 2.000 acres more or less. $247,500.
Louise M. Brackett to Michael Ross et ux, 4.349 acres more or less. $592,000.
Richard M. Lancing et al to Lauren Hunter Rogers et al, Lot 17 Sec. 14 LOW. $243,000.
Jackie R. Donivan et al to Samedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson, 5.46 acres more or less. $229,000.
Semedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson to Semedsen Lenor Yuhill Johnson, 5.46 acres more or less. $0.
Roger E. Jarrell et ux to John Keithline et ux, 2.342 acres more or less. $140,000.
Kimberly A. Ford to Kenneth Adams, 5.000 acres more or less. $43,000.
Marvin E. Kelley to TAJ Investment Group LLC, Lot 272 Sec. 9 LOW. $42,000.
Phillip M. Roberts to Phillip M. Roberts et ux, 4.180 acres more or less. $0.
Robert A. MacDonell et ux to Warren L. Keely, 18 & 23 acres more or less. $655,000.
Nathaniel Loughery to Michelle Loughery, Lot 268 Sec. 9 LOW. $0.
CMH Homes Inc., a Tennessee Co to CMH Homes, Inc., a Tennessee Co, 9.9571 & 10.75 acres more or less. $0.
Atlantic Virginia Properties to Gillespie Home Rentals, LLC, Town of Orange. $179,101.
Kenneth J. McGrath to Edward P. Winkler et al, PC-R-47. $79,500.
Wayne E. Gallahan to Hardwood Properties, LLC, Lot 1 Sec. 4 Terrys Run Estates. $418,600.
Elizabeth Vance McDowell et ux to Zachary S. Speelman et al, .93 acres more or less. $311,500.
Corinne Bland Cummings et ux to John Wells Waugh et ux, 69.74 & 105 acres more or less. $20,000.
Timothy Michael Brayfield, II to Osmin Asael Hernandez et al, Lot 181 Sec. 9 LOW. $360,000.
Christopher L. Smith et al to Gordonsville Preservation I, .54 & .804 acres more or less. $58,000.
Jesse C. Lohr to John M. Stanley, II, 4.061 acres more or less. $0.
John M. Stanley, II to CMH Homes, Inc., 4.061 acres more or less. $64,200.
Kierstin Eckler et ux to Ashley N. Palmer, 2.000 acres more or less. $279,999.
Bryan M. Cameron et ux to Douglas Stone Burch, Lot 120 Sec. 4 LOW. $310,000.
Nora Wheeler to Justin A. Eggleston, Lot 6 & 33 in Melrose Subd. $278,000.
George F. Manuel, Jr et ux to George F. Manuel et al, Lot 111 Somerset Sec. 5. $0.
Daniel Leroy Holmes et ux to Daniel Lerpy Holmes, Jr, 5.140 acres more or less. $0.
Ahbleza Lasco et al to Ahbleza Lasco, 2.535 acres more or less. $0.
Darrell Scott Fox to N/A. $0.
George Anthony Gatto, Jr. trs to George Anthony Gatto, Jr., Lot 225 Sec. 7 LOW. $0.
Lynn A. Porter to Vincent C. Gibson et ux, 1.792 acres more or less. $299,900.
Hannah Leigh Newton Sales et to Elizabeth Ann Ferrell, Lot 9 Shannon Hills Subd. $260,700.
Peggy C. Wright to Donna L. Fulcher, 3.010 acres more or less. $260,700.
Carpenter Homes, LLC to Sandra Diane Wilson, Lot 314 Sec. 6A LOW. $379,900.
Corey John Christensen to George Miller Broy, Jr., .4305 acres more or less. $110,000.
Kelly Tener Chalkley to Kelly Evans Tener, CL20001404-00. $0.
Catherine Kilby et al to Gregory Mullings et ux, Lot 15 Crossroads Subd. $0.
Rudy Decanio et ux to Rudy Decanio et al, 64.833 acres more or less. $0.
Paul Reynolds et ux to Jeremy Scot Reynolds et ux, 8 acres more or less. $68,000.
Paul F. Reynolds et ux to Jeremy Scot Reynolds, 5.209 acres more or less. $0.
Richard Manuel Hunsberger et to Richard Manuel Hunsberger, 3.09 acres more or less. $0.
Richard Oelrich to Bulldog Solution, LLC, Lot 278 Sec. 6A. $175,000.
Timothy B. Clarke et al to Timothy B. Clarke trs, 3 tracts Somerset see legal. $40,000.
Nickolas Gentile to Thomas R. Lacey et ux, Lot 219 Sec. 7 LOW. $254,000.
Christopher Tackett et ux to Munah Norman, Lot 3 Sec. 11 Somerset Farm. $345,000.
Linda Zwierzynski et al to Charles and Co, Inc., Lot 210 Sec. 5 LOW. $43,500.
Albert Desoiza, Jr. to VTR, LLC, Lot 50 Sec. 7 LOW. $41,000.
Richard W. Rothgeb et al to Redith J. Murray, Lot 2 Block C of Cadmus Circle Subd. $218,000.
Katrina Richardson et al to Ronald R. Seehase, .413 acres more or less. $129,900.
Waverly W. Wilkins et ux to Keith E. Rose et al, Lot 20 Black Walnut Run Estates Subd. $399,500.
Elbert Earl Burton to N/A. $0.
Bernard J. Boteler et al to Bernard J. Boteler et al, 46.91 acres more or less. $198,450.
Rob J. Jones to Rob J. Jones et al, Town of Gordonsville Lot 21 & 22. $0.
Nelson B. Lynch to N/A, real estate affidavit. $0.
Deborah A. Newton et al to Deborah A. Newton, Lot 42 Sec. 11 LOW. $0.
Deborah A. Newton to Deborah A. Newton et al, Lot 42 Sec. 11 LOW. $0.
Orange Tire, Incorporated to Orange Tire Real Estate, LLC, 2 parcels Town of Orange. $0.
Robert G. Bledsoe to Robert G. Bledsoe, DB272 P548. $0.
Carol Ann Donoho et ux to Larry Dennis Donoho et al, Lot 228 Sec. 8 LOW. $0.
Tina Kibler to Tina Kibler et ux, 2.005 acres more or less. $0.
Juan-Carlos Arroyo et al to James Potter et ux, Lot 60 Lands End on Lake Anna. $43,300.
James Joseph Graboski et ux to Virginia Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 340 Sec. 7 LOW. $134,000.
Carpenter Homes, LLC to Sean M. Bottary et ux, Lot 120 Sec. 8 LOW. $379,900.
Ameeta Chopra et al to TAJ Investment Group, LLC, Lot 260 Sec. 10 LOW. $40,000.
David Grant et al to Custer Properties, LLC, 6.80 acres more or less. $199,000.
James Stefan Czelusta et al to Clark Allen Minner et ux, Lot 11.385 more or less. $455,800.
Ladonna Sue Miller to Everest Contracting Inc. et al, 7.40220 acres more or less. $0.
Christopher E. Jones to Ronald Platt, Jr. et al, Lot 58 Lands End on Lake Anna. $20,500.
Alexandra S. Thomas to Opera House L.C., Town of Orange Lot C. $0.
John Michael Jones et al to Butcherson & Associates, LLC, 3.462 acres more or less. $45,000.
Melody McNeill to Christopher Humphreys et ux, Town of Orange Berry St. $68,000.
Kathy Lynn Zuna to Theresa Washington et al, Lot 485 Sec. 1 Wilderness Shores. $286,650.
Christopher D. Scott et al to Steven Gene Dodson, Taylor District 2.000 acres more or less. $215,000.
Surety Trustees, LLC to Paramount Investments, LLC, 6.526 acres more or less. $371,500.
Wayne A. Brochu et al to Candace Suzzette Vassey-Ward, Lot 261 Sec. 13 LOW. $339,600.
Frederick A. Phillips et al to The Ostlund Team, LLC, Lot 316 Sec. 13 LOW. $169,000.
John E. Fitzgerald et ux to John E. Fitzgerald et ux, Lot 82 Sec. 7 LOW. $0.
George Anthony Gatto, Jr. et al to George Anthony Gatto, Jr., 75R Sec. 2 Wilderness Shores Subd. $0.
McKinley Jenkins, Jr. to N/A. c/c of will, probate order and list of heirs from Culpeper Co. VA. $0.
Timothy R. Ober to David Glen Keeler, Town of Gordonsville. $243,000.
Jeffrey A. Shifflett et al to James Nelson Shifflett, 1.80 acres more or less, less .005 acres. $0.
Edward A. Hoffman et ux to Paul Frommelt, II et al, Lot 55 Sec. 8 LOW. $675,000.
John Fred Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.828 acres more or less. $0.
Joshua Dale Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 19.743 acres more or less. $0.
Rachel Gandy Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 29.120 acres more or less. $0.
Stephanie Shaw Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.337 acres more or less. $0.
Lindsay Gandy Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 4.025 acres more or less. $0.
William Masten Ogburn, Jr. to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 4.112 acres more or less. $0.
Elizabeth Slade Ogburn to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 3.756 acres more or less. $0.
Linda Johnson Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 6.088 acres more or less. $0.
Dale Eugene Wilson to Gandy Land Corporation, Taylor District 6.088 acres more or less. $0.
Jess L. Rivera et ux to Virginia M. Smith, Lot 251 Sec. 2 LOW. $285,000.
Waddy Properties, LLC to TRP Properties, LLC, 105-7 Berry Street Condominium. $72,000.
Waddy Properties, LLC to TRP Properties, LLC, 111-8 Berry Street Condominium. $70,000.
Kelly O. Newton to Shannon Fraker Shelburne, Lot D Governor Spotswood Estates. $585,000.
Donald E. Sites et ux to Stacey Lynne Beckner et ux, 2.237 acres more or less. $350,000.
Fay T. Austin to N/A. $0.
Thomas S. Neubig et ux to Thomas S. Neubig et ux, Lot 88A Sec. 6 LOW. $0.
Peggy W. Berry et al to Shawn Michael Breeden, 1.053 acres more or less. $65,000.
Charles Ashley Grady to Virginia Electric & Power Co. $0.
Michael Wayne Tait to N/A. $0.
Paul Lombardy to Kathy A. Haynes, Lot 111 Sec. 10 LOW. $235,000.
Steve Narlock to Joseph D. Puckett et ux, Lot 264 Sec. 7 LOW. $42,000.
David G. Vogt et al to Wilbur Anthony Burford, 2.004 acres more or less. $229,900.
Stephen P. Narlock et al to Timothy Stanton Elzea et ux, Lot 265 Sec. 7 LOW. $362,500.
Pauline L. Wayne et al to Foundation Homes, Inc., Lot 213 Sec. 05 LOW. $20,000.
Marion L. Fletcher to N/A, certified copy of will from District of Columbia. $0.
Rodney Williams per rep to Ruth White, Madison District Rt. 682. $0.
Ronald David Brassart et ux to Paul Lombardy, Lot 44 Sec. 3 Rapidan Hills Subd. $269,000.
NVR, Inc. A Virginia Corporation to Nohora Patric Suarez Avendano, Lot 834R Sec. 5 Wilderness Shores. $298,955.
Paul C. Delagrange et al to Zelda Kaye Lebron, Lot 181 Sec. 1 LOW. $209,999.
Robert G. Stuber et al to Michael J. Bowyer et ux, 2.4163 acres more or less. $35,000.
Robert G. Stuber et al to Nicholas Colangelo, III et ux, 2.078 acres more or less. $71,822.74
Murriel T. Wright to Abbagail Elizabeth Erb, 2.423 acres more or less. $0.
Murriel T. Wright to Lisa May Wright Erb, 2.000 acres & 2.401 acres more or less. $0.
Shaukat Khattak to Ligia Grageda, Lot 52 Sec. 7 LOW. $47,500.
Frederick D. Nichols, Jr. et ux to Ricky A. Randall et ux, .552 acres more or less. $65,000.
Dean D. Larsen et ux to Dean D. Larsen et al, Town of Orange Lot 4. $0.
Mark Hamilton May to N/A. $0.
Davila Rivera to Oscar Montiel Casasola et al, 2.000 acres more or less. $260,000.
Sharliena Novogradac to Nicholas J. D’Aniello, Lot 314 Sec. 5 LOW. $235,000.
Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch to Debra Chrstine MacPhee Gooch, Lot 4 Taylor District. $0.
Leslie Crabtree to Shaar Danielle Goodroe, 10 acres more or less. $132,500.
Marcelline E. Waugh to Tammy G. Waugh et als, Spotswood District 0.4266 acres more or less. $0.
Ladonna M. Fitterer to Jodie L. Fitterer, Lot 92 Sec. 2 LOW. $0.
Janette C. Yount to Danielle Mays Patterson, 1.4045 acres more or less. $0.
Merry Ellen Korpan to Merry Ellen Korpan et al, Lot 227 Sec. 9 LOW. $0.
Regis Elizabeth Wyatt to Thomas Frederick Wyatt et al, Lot 1 Lands End on Lake Anna. $0.
Thomas Frederick Wyatt to Thomas Frederick Wyatt et al, Lot 1 Lands End on Lake Anna. $0.