Orange County Free Clinic delivers vaccines

The Orange County Free Clinic (OCFC) is one of a few free healthcare clinics in the state to receive a limited supply of precious COVID-19 vaccines from the Rappahannock -Rapidan Health District (www.vdh.virginia.gov ) and quickly rallied to make sure all eligible Phase 1B patients had their chance to receive their vaccination.

“We were happy and thankful that the department of health thought of the clinic when they called to say they were sending 50 vaccination kits to use immediately,” OCFC Executive Director Dorren Brown said.

Acting quickly, OCFC sent out text alerts to more than 900 eligible patients to register for their vaccination. Appointment slots for the one-day vaccination clinic quickly filled for the limited supply and Brown noted that the clinic started a waiting list to be ready if there is another delivery.

The state’s plan to vaccinate Phase 1B eligible patients includes residents aged 16-64 who have underlying medical conditions. While the clinic serves only adults (18+), 85% of the clinic’s patients suffer from one or more chronic medical diseases and rely on the OCFC for their primary healthcare and prescriptions.

Patients like Jackie White said that she could not wait to finally get her vaccination and was happy that she could come to the clinic.