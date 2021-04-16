Orange County Free Clinic delivers vaccines

The Orange County Free Clinic (OCFC) is one of a few free healthcare clinics in the state to receive a limited supply of precious COVID-19 vaccines from the Rappahannock -Rapidan Health District (www.vdh.virginia.gov ) and quickly rallied to make sure all eligible Phase 1B patients had their chance to receive their vaccination.
“We were happy and thankful that the department of health thought of the clinic when they called to say they were sending 50 vaccination kits to use immediately,” OCFC Executive Director Dorren Brown said.
Acting quickly, OCFC sent out text alerts to more than 900 eligible patients to register for their vaccination. Appointment slots for the one-day vaccination clinic quickly filled for the limited supply and Brown noted that the clinic started a waiting list to be ready if there is another delivery.
The state’s plan to vaccinate Phase 1B eligible patients includes residents aged 16-64 who have underlying medical conditions. While the clinic serves only adults (18+), 85% of the clinic’s patients suffer from one or more chronic medical diseases and rely on the OCFC for their primary healthcare and prescriptions.
Patients like Jackie White said that she could not wait to finally get her vaccination and was happy that she could come to the clinic.
This was also true for another OCFC patient, who felt more comfortable at the clinic because the clinic’s Spanish translator was with him to explain the information that he received.
Everyone who participated in the clinic received their vaccination card with a follow-up date to return for their second shot.
The clinic vaccinated 51 people on March 17 and coordinated vaccinations with Orange Family Physicians for 30 additional patients the week before.
Operating as a non-profit healthcare organization since 2007, the Orange County Free Clinic has provided community-based health care services customized to the needs of Orange County. For more information about OCFC services and ways to support its work, visit www.orange
countyfreeclinic.org or call 672-3530.