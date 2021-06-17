Orange County Fair returns June 23-26

“This will be the first year for our new Diesel Street Truck Dirt Drags, sure to be loud and fast,” he added. “If you don’t have a diesel truck, that’s alright because we will also have a gas-powered category. If you like to see cars destroy each other we have that too in the demolition derby. Our grounds look better every year, so everyone should come out and enjoy what we have to offer.”

The fair will open with a horse show on Wednesday evening and each day will feature food trucks, vendors, demonstrations and other activities.

“There will also be a motorcycle stunt show,” Rogers said. “We’ve had something similar in the past, but this one’s going to be a little different. Additionally, there will be an agricultural magic show called Agri Cadabra.”

According to Rogers, the fair’s entertainment offerings won’t be oriented around music but will include smaller performances instead.

“Live music won’t be one of the main features, however we will have music playing on Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday and Saturday,” Rogers said. “Mostly local bands, just to get them out there and let people see them.”