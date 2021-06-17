Orange County Fair returns June 23-26

Correct dates for exhibit entries: In the June 3 O.C. Fair special section, the dates for bringing entries to the exhibit building were incorrect. Entries (except for food preparation, garden produce and flowers and plants) can be brought to the exhibit building Monday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. All entries will be accepted Tuesday, June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m., and only food preparation, garden produce and flowers and plants entries will be accepted Wednesday, June 23, from 7 to 9 a.m.
The Orange County Fair is less than a week away. After last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 fair returns June 23-26 at 14500 Old Gordonsville Road on the organization’s fairgrounds.
All who attend Wednesday night will be admitted for free and tickets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will cost $10 per person. Tickets for children 12 and under are free (with a paying adult) and fairgoers can purchase $20 wristbands (good for all three days) to save time and money. Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds gate or at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in the Sedwick Building in Orange.
“Well since the last update, we’ve added some carnival rides. We will have rides for the young and young-at-heart who are looking for some excitement,” said Tony Rogers, vice president of the Orange County Fair Association board. “There will be some great shows: an illusionist will amaze the crowd; a young magician will entertain the kids and there will be an excellent hypnotism show every night.
“This will be the first year for our new Diesel Street Truck Dirt Drags, sure to be loud and fast,” he added. “If you don’t have a diesel truck, that’s alright because we will also have a gas-powered category. If you like to see cars destroy each other we have that too in the demolition derby. Our grounds look better every year, so everyone should come out and enjoy what we have to offer.”
The fair will open with a horse show on Wednesday evening and each day will feature food trucks, vendors, demonstrations and other activities.
“There will also be a motorcycle stunt show,” Rogers said. “We’ve had something similar in the past, but this one’s going to be a little different. Additionally, there will be an agricultural magic show called Agri Cadabra.”
According to Rogers, the fair’s entertainment offerings won’t be oriented around music but will include smaller performances instead.
“Live music won’t be one of the main features, however we will have music playing on Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday and Saturday,” Rogers said. “Mostly local bands, just to get them out there and let people see them.”
Rogers said it wouldn’t be a “real” fair without animals and exhibits to enjoy. 4-H youth will be showing livestock and other critters each day. Contests like a beauty pageant and photography competition will be held in the exhibition building on the grounds.
Participants are already getting the produce, arts and crafts, photography and flower entries ready for the various contests in the exhibition building. (See note about correct entry submission dates and times on A1.)
The annual horse show is the fair’s first event, beginning at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.
“The Orange County Fair is not just for the people of Orange, it’s for the surrounding counties as well,” Rogers said. “I hope to meet new folks and possibly make some new friends this year. Come see me there, I love to talk about all our future plans and the people that make it happen.”
To learn more, volunteer, enter exhibitions or view updated schedules for the fair, visit www.orangecountyfairva.com or @orangecountyfairassociation on Facebook.