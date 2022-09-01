Orange County Economic Development Department, Virginia Career Works partner up for job fair

Orange County’s Economic Development Department is hosting a job fair this month, aiming to get even more residents back to work.

“The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will host a Hiring Event on September 20th. Job seekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers with job openings in manufacturing, retail, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, distribution, and more,” said Economic Development Director Rose Deal, in a press release.

The event comes as the latest statistics from the Virginia Employment C omission puts Orange County’s unemployment rate at 2.9%, slightly higher than its neighboring counties and tied with Spotsylvania.

“There are lots of new opportunities for job seekers in the area and we are excited to connect them with our local businesses. Whether you are looking for full or part-time employment, there is something for everyone,” said Virginia Career Works Center Director Jenny Biche.

Orange’s Economic Development Department has hosted similar events in past years, and they have been vital to helping the county financially recover from the pandemic. Two years ago, the unemployment was more than twice what it is now, peaking at around 10%, and bringing it down to what it is now takes a community effort.

“Typically, [Economic Development and VA Career Works] co-host 2-3 hiring events per year,” Deal said. “Usually in the Spring, Summer, and Fall. We actively engage with and listen to Orange County businesses regarding their employment needs. The feedback we receive from our business community determines the time frame in which we will hold the job fairs.”

In addition to hosting the event, Virginia Workforce Center is offering assistance for people who need help assembling a resume, which can be an insurmountable hurdle to finding a job, especially for older folks and those who don’t know their way around a word processor. Those in need of assistance should contact Virginia Career Works Center at (540) 661-3419, or in person at the center, located at 127 Belleview Ave. in Orange. Walk-ins are welcome during normal business hours Tuesday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any businesses interested in recruiting, or for any general questions, contact Jenny Biche, Workforce Center Manager, at (540) 614-2604 or jenny.biche@fredgoodwill.org.

The event is from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot, 122 E. Main St., Orange. Participants are encouraged to register for the event online at https://bit.ly/3bXYDB2.