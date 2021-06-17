Orange County Deputy helps rescue woman from burning car

Reaching the burning vehicle, he emptied his fire extinguisher attempting to douse the blaze, then grabbed a gallon of water from his animal control truck and poured it on the fire.

Meanwhile, Virginia Department of Transportation employees and nearby citizens attempted to quell the fire but were unable to extinguish it.

With the fire beginning to intensify, McFarlane returned to his truck, hooked one end of a tow strap to his truck and the other on the door of the burning car and attempted to pull the jammed door open to access the victim inside.

His first attempt was unsuccessful. He then cut the strap and repositioned it, backed his vehicle up and was able to get the door open long enough for the VDOT employees and citizens to pull the female to safety.

“If it were not for the quick thinking of Deputy McFarlane and the help of the VDOT employees and citizens, this could have had a very tragic outcome,” the sheriff said.