Orange County broadband continues progress: Approximately 2,000 customers connected along 225 miles of fiber

“There are several other grant opportunities available that we are pursuing. While this one didn’t work out, hopefully others will,” said White. “There are a number of federal programs through the Department of Commerce, others through the Department of Agriculture and there’s some new money in the infrastructure bill that has yet to be decided how that’s going to be handed out.”

He added that the state is considering another round of VATI funding.

Aside from the absence of funding from the VATI grant, the year has gone swimmingly for the OC broadband authority.

“2021 was an outstanding year, we made tremendous progress,” said White. “We were able to pass a lot of households, put a lot of fiber in the ground and connect a lot of customers.”

The OCBBA was incorporated on June 8, 2016, with the mission of ‘bringing affordable broadband service to our community one connection at a time while enhancing overall quality of life and fostering economic development.’

“In May of 2020 the Orange County Broadband Authority board of directors decided to create Fiberlync and become an internet service provider,” said White.