Orange County broadband continues progress: Approximately 2,000 customers connected along 225 miles of fiber

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
The Orange County Broadband Authority (OCBBA) is disappointed by the state’s recent decision to deny their application for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant, putting a damper on an otherwise successful year for the county’s expansive broadband project to provide affordable internet to Orange County residents and businesses.
The grant would have provided the project with $33 million and help continue the swift pace of installments for the broadband campaign which “is very much a fund availability driven project,” said Jim White, District 2 Supervisor and broadband authority chair.
Without the funding of the VATI grant, the broadband authority is forced to reassess their rollout period.
Broadband program manager Lewis Foster said the broadband authority anticipates an answer by April 1 on the other grant in application process for $26 million from the Department of Commerce.
“Our goal was to have everything [complete] within 24 to 36 months if we had gotten both of the grants,” said Foster. “Since we didn’t get [the VATI grant] we’re trying to regroup and figure out where we’re going to get funding sources so we can reprogram and reprioritize.”
“There are several other grant opportunities available that we are pursuing. While this one didn’t work out, hopefully others will,” said White. “There are a number of federal programs through the Department of Commerce, others through the Department of Agriculture and there’s some new money in the infrastructure bill that has yet to be decided how that’s going to be handed out.”
He added that the state is considering another round of VATI funding.
Aside from the absence of funding from the VATI grant, the year has gone swimmingly for the OC broadband authority.
“2021 was an outstanding year, we made tremendous progress,” said White. “We were able to pass a lot of households, put a lot of fiber in the ground and connect a lot of customers.”
The OCBBA was incorporated on June 8, 2016, with the mission of ‘bringing affordable broadband service to our community one connection at a time while enhancing overall quality of life and fostering economic development.’
“In May of 2020 the Orange County Broadband Authority board of directors decided to create Fiberlync and become an internet service provider,” said White.
Fiberlync’s ultimate goal is to make its next generation high-speed internet available to everyone in Orange County’s rural community.
Fiberlync connected its first customer on April 1 and now approximately 2,000 customers are connected along with 225 active miles of fiber installed in the ground. The active fiber is installed throughout the county, along routes 15, 20 and 33. From there fiber branches off into many of the secondary roads and some privately owned, public use roads. White says the next step is to continue building into individual neighborhoods.
Orange County citizens can visit www.fiberlync.net to check area availability and find more information on the OCBBA’s internet service provider.
To date, almost 46% of eligible customers have signed up for Fiberlync installation. The take-rate is far above the broadband authority’s original estimate of 25-35%.
“To have nearly half the households take it right off the bat is a pretty good accomplishment to be celebrated,” White said.
White anticipates the take-rate will increase further since many eligible households have conveyed that they are waiting for a contract with their current broadband provider to expire before signing up for Fiberlync, to avoid any cancellation costs.
Meanwhile, Fiberlync has expanded its broadband internet service to the Town of Gordonsville. Fiberlync has become available to all residents and businesses located between 110 and 400 West Gordon Avenue and between 101 and 212 East Gordon Avenue.
Town Manager Debbie Kendall said it is expected that Fiberlync will become available to all residents and businesses within the Gordonsville town limits in the next 18 to 24 months.
Additionally, the Town of Orange is currently in discussion with two separate broadband providers, Firefly Fiber Broadband (the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative-backed provider) and Fiberlync, to determine an internet provider for the Town of Orange.
Town planner John Cooley is optimistic that the Town of Orange will know which provider is appropriate by mid-January. He noted that it is possible for both companies to provide broadband to the town.