The annual meeting of the Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) on Sunday was a vibrant celebration of the past, present and future of African-American contributions and heritage within the community.

During the meeting, OCAAHS presented its fifth annual Eclipse Awards, given to members of the community who, in the words of the organization, “have consistently gone above and beyond in raising awareness of Orange County’s African-American people and history.”

This year’s recipients consisted of six community members, leaders and local youth who have served the Orange community in their official capacities as well as their daily lives. The first award winner, Rebecca Gilmore Coleman, was one of the original co-founders of OCAAHS and played a pivotal role in working with Montpelier to increase recognition of the historic site’s enslaved community. Coleman’s achievements have included the commemoration of Montpelier’s cemetery of the enslaved, the restoration of Gilmore Farm and co-founding the Women’s Diversity Forum.

Two of Orange County’s good Samaritans, Jane Ware Johnson and Flossie Jones, also were honored with awards.

Johnson is known for her willingness to help friends, family or just about anyone with whatever they might require, from groceries and transportation to comforting those experiencing a loss.

Award presenter Pa’Trice Day Owens said it best: “Everyone in need is a neighbor of Jane’s.”

Like Johnson, Jones is a friend of those in need. A lifelong member of Nazareth Baptist Church, she has made it a mission to be a blessing to those around her, from helping fellow residents at her senior center with everyday tasks to visiting those who are sick or shut in.

“She is what we call an angel,” Monroe said.

Another award went to Jeff Poole, who worked as managing editor of the Orange County Review for more than two decades and also has served as Gordonsville town manager. Presenter the Rev. Robert Anthony referred to Poole as “the eyes and ears of the county.”

Youth award recipients included Donea Brooks, a 2017 Orange County High School (OCHS) graduate who now teaches communications at the high school, in addition to serving as a youth ambassador for local civic group Just Orange.

The final award was given to Anthony Owens, an OCHS junior who created the winning design for the OCAAHS logo contest earlier this year, in addition to participating in a wide range of extracurricular and volunteer activities. Owens plans to attend college upon graduating but left the audience with this hopeful statement of commitment to his community:

“I’m thankful to be able to help the community get to this point, and I’ll be coming back in the future to help more.”

The latter half of the program focused on the history of African-American agriculture in Orange County, as well as ways to ensure the industry’s future. The distinguished panel of agriculture experts included Roland Terrell of the Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program, eleventh-generation farmer Michael Carter Jr. and Seidah Armstrong, owner of Sweet Vines Winery in Unionville.

Terrell, who grew up on a farm in Orange County, covered the impact of technological advancements on regional agriculture and emphasized the importance of understanding how much the industry has grown and developed in recent decades.

He urged listeners to understand that today’s field of agriculture is much broader than just traditional farming, saying, “It’s true but it’s a long way from the whole truth.”

Meanwhile, Carter and Armstrong spoke on the importance of passing on community knowledge and skills to future generations of potential farmers.

“At what point are we handing this baton off to our young people?” Carter asked.

Armstrong echoed Carter’s sentiments, encouraging community members to prioritize teaching young people crucial life skills like how to purchase property in addition to farming and gardening.

“Our young ones need to be here,” she said.

Armstrong invited not only agriculturalists, but everyone to take part in a vital storytelling tradition by supporting organizations like OCAAHS that provide a platform for the African-American community to tell and preserve their history for posterity.

“We are the storytellers,” Armstrong said. “The land tells a story. The community tells a story.”

To learn more about OCAAHS and its programs, visit www.ocaahs.org.