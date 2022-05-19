Orange Council approves budget, including ODA funds

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

At its May 16 meeting, the Orange Town Council unanimously adopted its fiscal year 2023 $12.8 million budget with one notable change – restoring the Orange Downtown Alliance’s (ODA) funding from $40,000 to $80,000, as it has received in previous years.

The alteration to the budget moves $40,000 (of the $80,000 allotted for contracted services) to ODA’s funding. The adjustment does not increase the budget and ODA’s funding is still contingent on negotiating a budget agreement with the town, according to town manager Greg Woods.

At Monday’s meeting, town council made an adjustment to the agenda to hold a lengthy closed session to discuss “contractual matters” before consideration of the FY23 budget.

After the Town of Orange’s initial proposed budget suggested reducing the budgeted $80,000 for ODA to $40,000 with the remaining $40,000 contingent upon the organization’s compliance with its agreement, more than 20 downtown business representatives, volunteers, ODA board members, community nonprofit leaders and others attended the council’s April 18 budget public hearing to support the ODA and ask town council to reconsider its adjustment before approval of the FY23 budget.

ODA Executive Director Charlotte Cole cited an increase in local businesses despite the COVID-19 pandemic, increased tax revenues, multiple grant awards and current building revitalization projects in the downtown footprint since the organization’s reboot in 2019. She also noted that the organization effectively leverages taxpayer dollars into demonstrably positive returns for the town.

Woods said the funding adjustment was made due to ODA’s unwillingness to comply with portions of the budget agreement that include performing economic vitality tasks requested by the town, mainly to gather data and report back to the town about what it can to do help and providing three events per year free of charge to the residents including Halloween, the Holiday Village and one other.

In previous years, the town has budgeted ODA’s funding as part of its general fund.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the figure is listed under contractual services (miscellaneous), therefor any discussion from town council on the matter would have taken place during closed session.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.