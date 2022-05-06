Orange Council approves broadband franchise ordinance; bids due by May 9

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Town of Orange is soliciting bids for a franchise for a fiber-to-the-premises broadband network for town residents and businesses.

The appeal follows an April 18 public hearing and subsequent vote to authorize franchise bids.

Bid responses are due May 9.

At the April 18 hearing, a number of citizens spoke more in favor of a prospective bidder (Fiberlync) than the town’s consideration of franchise bids.

Fiberylnc is the fiber optic internet service provider owned and operated by the Orange County Broadband Authority. Its office is located in the Silk Mill complex.

Chris Cord, a town of resident and the Orange County Emergency Communications Director, spoke in favor of the town’s consideration of franchise bid solicitation, citing his challenging experience with navigating Comcast customer service options.

“Having a local provider, like Fiberlync for example, would be an excellent option. They’re a locally operated business that has a physical location so if you have any issues there’s an actual office you can go to actually speak to someone in person to get that issue resolved.”

He noted Fiberlync was “public safety-grade” service and that the county has had no problems with the Fiberlync service.

Orange Downtown Alliance Executive Director Charlotte Cole spoke generally about supporting town businesses.

“When looking at service providers to a Main Street district, it’s important to support the local vendor,” she said. “Fiberlync is just such a local vendor. It’s right here in the Main Street district, right here in town. Town residents’ and taxpayer money went to fund this broadband initiative.”

“We all pay county taxes and Fiberlync’s a county business,” Orange businessman Kent Higginbotham said. “We need to work with our county businesses. If Fiberlync does well, we all do well.”

He suggested the benefits of a symbiotic relationship.

“We need to do whatever we can do to help them survive and thrive,” he said. “The irony is, it will save all of us money and give us a dedicated line. That’s huge. We talk about trying to create opportunities and this is right here in our lap. This is a huge opportunity and we need to take advantage of it. I want to make sure Fiberlync can compete.”

Cindy Pagan and Heather Griffin, who own Spelled Ink on Main Street, also spoke in favor of Fiberlync and the availability of additional local options for broadband service.

“I would love to support a local business and it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Griffin said.

“The main thing that we want is to help the town to have a great broadband system and to have internet that’s faster for businesses, accurate for our citizens, and for them to be able to have the best that they can have,” Orange Mayor Martha Roby said. “Looking at this ordinance that we have, anyone can come in and provide that service. So I think it’s an equal playing field for anyone that wants to come in and to provide a service and we can let them and we can choose and we can make sure that our citizens have a choice of a good broadband system that will support our businesses.”

“The ordinance is intended to do just that and protect our infrastructure for the town,” council member Timothy Bosford added.

Following the public hearing and council comments, council member Donna Waugh-Robinson made a motion to adopt the ordinance to initiate and establish the process for solicitation and granting non-exclusive franchise proposals for the use of the public rights way for a fiber-to-premises broadband network for offering broadband internet access and related infrastructure in the Town of Orange.”

Bosford seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

Full bid instructions, including selection criteria, mandatory provisions, project timeline and details are available at the town office at 119 Belleview Avenue, Orange, or can be downloaded from the town website. Bids are due by noon, Monday, May 9.

Negotiated franchise agreements will be presented to the town council on May 16 for consideration.