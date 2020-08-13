Orange considers increased fine to curb Rapidan Road speeding

If you’ve driven on Rapidan Road heading in and out of Orange, you’ve seen speeding vehicles—or perhaps you’ve been behind the wheel of one.

According to neighborhood residents, the stretch between town limits and the intersection with Selma Road is especially hazardous.

Resident Kirsten Samuels said, “There’s just no getting around the volume and the excess speed” of cars and trucks on Rapidan Road, which becomes East Main Street in Orange.

Samuels and others have complained to the Orange Police Department, and now Police Chief Jim Fenwick plans to ask town council to pass an ordinance allowing him to create an “enhanced penalty speed zone” along that corridor. If council approves the measure, new signs will announce a $200 extra fine for those convicted of speeding in the 25 mph zone.

The chief currently is collecting speed data via an electronic speed feedback sign posted in the neighborhood. With that data in hand, he plans to make a presentation to council on Monday.

In a memo to council, Fenwick wrote, “As you are aware, we have been consistently receiving complaints about speeding on Rapidan Road. We have made concerted efforts to be down there as much as possible, and have written multiple tickets, including a recent 82 [mph] in a 25 [mph].”

He noted that an additional 25 mph speed limit sign near Boxley Lane “has helped highlight the issue to motorists coming into town, and that allows us to focus on motorists heading out of town.”

But the problem has not gone away.