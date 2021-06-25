Orange Career Works Center connects workforce with potential employers

The pandemic has pushed Virginia’s workforce to question what motivates them and what really makes them feel happy and accomplished, Morton explained. She said the shift has been dramatic.

“COVID-19 has really made people think a lot about quality of life and what kind of employment they want,” she said. “So many have had to integrate family life with work life. People are now looking for a balance. Folks are reevaluating what career they want to engage in for the next five to 15 years.”

Currently, VCW–Piedmont Region has three centers: A comprehensive center in Charlottesville and two affiliate centers in Orange and Culpeper. Soon, Morton said, that number will increase to four.

“We are opening a third affiliate center which will be in Albemarle County,” she said. “That’s going to help a lot. But again, many of these centers are spread out. Transportation not only prevents the population we serve from getting jobs, but also just from accessing our centers. Virginia Career Works has just applied for a GO Virginia grant. We are in the final stages of approval and hope to get approved. It’s not guaranteed. If we are approved, then we will be able to mobilize Virginia Career Works to go out into the far reaching areas and be there to serve clients. So, we’re taking the services to the community.”