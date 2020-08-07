Orange boxer Rollins to fight in Saturday night match in Los Angeles

Chris Rollins took a week’s vacation from his job at the Central Virginia Regional Jail for a trip to Los Angeles.

But unlike most who might fly cross-country to sunny southern California, the Orange County native isn’t out taking in the sights of the city or the coast; he’s holed up in his hotel room.

Until Saturday night.

Then, the man nicknamed "The Rocket," will step into the ring at the Microsoft Theater for a nationally televised boxing match against 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr.

As many professional sports have returned to action amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, boxing re-enters the ring on Fox Sports with a full slate of fights beginning at 10 p.m. (eastern time).

Rollins, 30, will square off against Mielnicki (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout that will air on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Since he flew to California Monday, the 2008 OCHS graduate has been “in a bubble” with other fighters and trainers as a health precaution.

“We’ve been tested twice a week for the last three weeks and tested again when we landed,” Rollins said. “Then we were quarantined for 24 hours.”

In the subsequent days, his workout schedule and mealtimes have been regimented by fight organizers hoping to keep the fighters and their teams safe in advance of Saturday night’s line-up.

“They’ve been really professional doing their best to keep everyone separate and safe. It’s not too bad,” he said, but admitted it’s much different than how he normally prepares for a fight.