Orange approves construction of new park: partnership effort will highlight town’s Black commercial, residential hub

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Progress continues on a new park at the corner of Church Street and Chapman Street commemorating the town’s historic Black commercial district and residential areas on Church, Chapman and Mill streets and Railroad Avenue in downtown Orange.

The Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS), in partnership with the Orange Downtown Alliance and the Town of Orange, hopes to set a date for a groundbreaking ceremony sometime in February following the Orange Town Council approval at its Jan. 18 meeting.

The park will be built on town property and will feature seating areas, walkways, landscaping and three interpretive panels.

It is adjacent to the Robertson Fountain and the Orange Train Station.

“Those panels will tell us a little bit about the history of the area, the businesses and the community,” says James Monroe, a member of the OCAAHS.

The area was home to a variety of Black-owned businesses including restaurants, a beauty salon, a barber shop, a taxi service and a variety store. The commercial district served as a gathering area for the Black communities of Orange County during times of segregation leading up to the 1970s, Monroe notes.

“It’s exciting. It’s interesting and I have a feeling that a lot of people want to know more about it, whether they are current residents of Orange or they’re visitors to Orange,” says OCAAHS Vice President Zann Nelson.

Nelson hopes that the park will serve as an anchor to growing improvements and displays of history in downtown Orange stretching down Mill and Church streets and Railroad Avenue.

Funding for the park has been raised through grants acquired by the Orange Downtown Alliance. A $25,000 downtown investment grant was awarded through the Department of Housing and Community Development through the Virginia Main Street Program. The grant requires matching of in-kind or cash donations which the Orange Downtown Alliance and OCAAHS met through monetary contributions and volunteerism.

Another placemaking grant just shy of $5,000 was awarded by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors.

“Placemaking is anything that a community creates or enhances that encourages the public to come together,” says Orange Downtown Alliance Executive Director Charlotte Cole. “This particular park obviously is a placemaking space. It will be informative and educative, as well as a lovely little place where people can come and sit a spell and take in the ambience of that part of town.”

For more information on the OCAAHS, visit www.ocaahs.org.

