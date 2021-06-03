Orange American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day program

Orange American Legion Post 156 held its annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 31, outside at Veterans Park near the Legion Hall on Newton Street in Orange. The program featured U.S. Navy veteran Jonathan Morey (of VFW Post 2217) singing the National Anthem, followed by a reading of the names of Orange County's service men and women who died in the line of duty (below). The program concluded with Dick Stageberg playing “Taps” honoring those who died in service to their country.