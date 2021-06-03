Orange American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day program

Orange American Legion Post 156 held its annual Memorial Day service Monday, May 31, outside at Veterans Park near the Legion Hall on Newton Street in Orange. The program featured U.S. Navy veteran Jonathan Morey (of VFW Post 2217) singing the National Anthem, followed by a reading of the names of Orange County's service men and women who died in the line of duty (below). The program concluded with Dick Stageberg playing “Taps” honoring those who died in service to their country.
Spanish American War
William Dunn.
World War I
Daniel Ashby McIntosh, Edward D’Oley Northrop, Bernard E. Verling, Charles R. Clark, Vivian Slaughter, Richard Beadles Todd, Lucian L. Vaughan, Garrett Edward Waugh, Fitzhugh L. Jones, Marion W. Bowler, James Foster, Henry H. Woodville, William Jackson Whitlock, Luther Falls, Charles Henry Brame, Archie Galloway, Andrew Fund and Peter Ellis.
World War II
William McKendree Andrews, William Edwin Beck, General Lee Breeden, Gordon Otto Bryant, William R. Clatterbuck, David Kerr Claude, Roy Franklin Corbin, P. Woodrow Crawford, Louis Sanford Davis, King Jackson Dean, Laurence Dare Deane, Russell Kenneth Ellis, Twyman A. Gilbert, Clifton Lee Gipson, Thomas Ellis Gipson, Charles Franklin Grasty, William Breckenridge Grymes, F. Gilbredth Hamilton, Edward Parker Harris, Wallace Edward Hughes, Oscar Jackson, Irwin Johnson, Vance Hite Keeler, Jess C. Lohr, Marvin Ashby Long, Andrew Maples, Jr., William Emmanuel Martin, William Barton Mason, Jr., Servern M. Nottingham, Jr., Ernest Edward Peacher, Robert William Raup, William E. Reynolds, Jr., Edward H. Richardson, Wyatte L. Rones, Raleigh R. Simpson, Robbie W. Smith, Henry Stevenson, Harrison Thompson, Tyrus H. Tisdale, Hezekiah Turner, John Raymond Wallace, Edward Waller, Jr., George Morgan Waugh and Robert Paul Wiltshire.
Korean War
Wallace M. Arnold, William F. Brown, Roland W. Clatterbuck, John A. Collier, George A. Corbin, Howard T. Jackson and Leonard W. Shipp.
Vietnam War
William Mosby Clarke, Jr., Richard Hirum Estes, Jr., William Edward Fincham, Norman Reynolds Hurst, David Lawrence Napier, Gary Lee Reynolds and Douglas D. Wallace.
Iraq
Leonard M. Cowherd III.
Afghanistan
George Bannar Jr. and Travis Reddick.