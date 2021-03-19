On its 65th anniversary, Germanna Foundation looks to future

The Germanna Foundation’s current staff is led by Sutphin and includes archeologist Dr. Eric Larsen, membership development manager Ashley Abruzzo, office manager Barbara Bounds and volunteer coordinator John Howard. Sutphin explained that the visitor center was closed to the public from March until early June last year out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic. The staff is now back in their offices, albeit wearing masks and socially-distanced.

The foundation is located off of Route 3 in the far northeast corner of Orange County along the banks of the Rapidan River. Chartered in 1956 by descendants of the 1714 and 1717 Germanna colonies, the foundation was gifted 270 acres of land encompassing the site of Fort Germanna. By 1969, the organization had donated 100 acres of their land to the state to be used for a satellite campus of Germanna Community College. Over the decades, the foundation has grown substantially, adding a visitor’s center, memorial garden, archeology center and nature trails to its grounds.

COVID-19 has primarily affected the foundation’s ability to hold open events and fundraise, Sutphin said.

“We did about nine public events in 2019,” Sutphin said. “Last year, we did three because of COVID. We hope to do more this year. One of those we hope to do is a historic trade weekend in late summer.”