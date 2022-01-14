Oh deer! Dangerous collisions can cost big bucks

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

With higher than usual deer-vehicle collisions recently, local auto body shops are up to their ears repairing deer-impacted vehicles.

According to DMV crash data statistics, deer-vehicle collisions in Orange County approximately double in the months of October through December when deer mating season coincides with deer hunting season.

David Rutt, owner of Pro Auto Body in the Town of Orange, says that he is backed up with vehicles awaiting repair and that anyone who brings in their damaged vehicle today likely will have to wait two months before he can schedule repairs, unless the vehicle is undrivable.

“Every good shop is busy this time of year,” Rutt says.

The same goes for Reynolds Collision Center where manager Kelly Mayes says the collision center also is backed up with repairs and is scheduling new customers for mid-February at the earliest. Mayes estimates that around 60% of the damaged vehicles being repaired or awaiting repair are from deer-vehicle collisions.

Both Mayes and Rutt say it has been a particularly bad year for deer-vehicle accidents.

“There’s definitely been a lot of deer this year,” says Rutt. He adds that six bear-impacted vehicles have been brought in for repair at Pro Auto Body this year, while in previous years that number has been one or two.

When it comes to deer-struck vehicles, Rutt has seen some of the worst, including one vehicle which was brought in with its interior covered in deer innards. According to the driver, another vehicle struck the deer causing it to split in half with one half of the deer crashing through the windshield smearing the inside of the car with deer parts.

“All it did was break the windshield and the mirror on this car, but the interior was just full of deer guts. We had to replace all the carpet and upholstery,” says Rutt. “On the outside, all we had to do was put a mirror and a windshield on. It was kind of an odd hit.”

Although there has been a higher number of deer collisions than usual, auto body shops overcrowded with banged up vehicles are typical of this time of year.

“November through January we could work 24/7,” Rutt says. “I’ve got guys that start at five in the morning and work here until after five in the evening.”

A recent nationwide shortage of auto parts has prolonged repairs, exacerbating the arduous stint for workers in the vehicle repair industry.

Mayes adds that the technological advancements in vehicles in recent years have added new difficulties to auto repair, which may result in a longer repair time frame.

“I’ve got 35, 40 years in this business and it’s completely different than it was, say 10 years ago,” says Mayes. “The repair process is completely different. Some of your cars out there that we’re repairing have 22 computers on it.”

Vehicles with multiple computer systems or up to nine air bags have obligated auto body repair shops to adapt.

Anyone who hits a deer can expect to pay a pretty penny for repairs at an auto body shop (or their insurance company can). Mayes estimates the average cost of repair for a deer hit to be around $6,500, but says he has seen repair costs up to $20,000. Mayes adds that when air bags are deployed, higher repairs costs can be expected since all air bags will need replacement.

The majority of deer-vehicle collisions occur late at night or in the early hours of morning when deer are most active.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recommend vehicles slow down when seeing a deer near a roadway and for drivers to use their brakes and stay in their lane when faced with deer collision. Veering off road or into another lane often results in striking a tree or another vehicle which is significantly more dangerous than hitting a deer.

