OES pauses in-person learning through Nov. 16 as two staff members test positive

Dr. Kartchner said most persons who are sick with COVID-19 will experience a mild illness that can be managed with rest, fluids, and their doctor’s advice.

“Parents should monitor their child for symptoms, and have their child medically evaluated as needed,” he said. “Students and staff that have been quarantined need to stay home during the quarantine period and separate from other family members as much as possible. They should only leave home for medical appointments.”

“Prior to the start of the school year, the division implemented mitigation strategies to assist with the spread. We understand that positive cases are likely to occur,” Dr. Snead said by email Tuesday morning. “When a positive case is identified, the VDH begins contact tracing. Sometimes contact tracing can affect many individuals. Should one be in direct contact, they will receive notification directly from VDH on the next steps which could include a quarantine. The original closure on Monday allowed for continued work with the VDH and also allowed for additional sanitizing protocol implementation.”

“We always knew this was a possibility, but we’re prepared,” OES Principal Sherri McGhee said Tuesday morning. “We’ll get through this.”