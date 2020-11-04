OES pauses in-person learning through Nov. 16 as two staff members test positive

Orange Elementary School will stop in-person learning for two weeks after two positive COVID-19 cases were announced Monday.
In his online blog, Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead reported Monday that, “We have learned of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Orange Elementary School. In cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health the decision has been made to stop in-person learning beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4 at OES. Students will continue to receive instruction through the division’s online platform. In-person instruction for OES students will resume on Monday, Nov. 16.”
All Orange County Schools were closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day, as a number of school facilities serve as county polling places.
Dr. Snead said the school division was notified Sunday afternoon that two staff members at OES tested positive for COVID-19. He said the employees notified school administrators.
According to both Dr. Snead and Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, the decision to close the school to students was a school decision made in consultation with the local health department.
In his post Monday, Dr. Snead reported the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will notify families through email if their OES student is considered to be a close-contact with either of the two staff members. As prescribed by the VDH, siblings of OES students designated as a close-contact may continue in-person learning at other schools if they meet the following: are asymptomatic; and wears a face covering at all times while in the building and on the school bus, he said.
Dr. Kartchner said most persons who are sick with COVID-19 will experience a mild illness that can be managed with rest, fluids, and their doctor’s advice.
“Parents should monitor their child for symptoms, and have their child medically evaluated as needed,” he said. “Students and staff that have been quarantined need to stay home during the quarantine period and separate from other family members as much as possible. They should only leave home for medical appointments.”
“Prior to the start of the school year, the division implemented mitigation strategies to assist with the spread. We understand that positive cases are likely to occur,” Dr. Snead said by email Tuesday morning. “When a positive case is identified, the VDH begins contact tracing. Sometimes contact tracing can affect many individuals. Should one be in direct contact, they will receive notification directly from VDH on the next steps which could include a quarantine. The original closure on Monday allowed for continued work with the VDH and also allowed for additional sanitizing protocol implementation.”
“We always knew this was a possibility, but we’re prepared,” OES Principal Sherri McGhee said Tuesday morning. “We’ll get through this.”
She said teachers were contacting their students and families to pick up materials at the school for the next two weeks. Tuesday morning, McGhee and custodian Jammie Birckhead were setting up tables outside in the bus circle for the students’ materials to be collected.
For the most part, Orange County Schools seem to have had a successful return to in-person learning amid the coronavirus with only a few individual cases reported.
“Overall, our students and staff at all levels have been remarkable in adjusting to the challenges that this pandemic can so abruptly present,” Dr. Snead said. “We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and support.”
Dr. Kartchner said Orange County has experienced a successful return to school, and to move forward, he asked the community to take three key steps to limit the spread of the virus: “Wear your mask. The current evidence shows that masks have a protective effect to reduce the spread of illness. Watch your distance. Maintain six feet of distance between persons whenever feasible. When you cannot, wear your mask. Wash your hands. The single, most effective way to control the spread of any communicable disease is good, frequent handwashing. Hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol works too, as long as hands are not visibly soiled.”
For Orange County School COVID-19 updates, visit Dr. Snead’s blog at www.ocss-va.org/suptsblog/. For updated information on the coronavirus, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
