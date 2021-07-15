ODA earns accreditation

Robert Higginbotham, who serves as president of the ODA’s board, said that he is proud to have helped lead the effort alongside the rest of the board and Cole to keep businesses afloat when they were faced with so much uncertainty.

“2020 was a year like no other I’ve experienced,” he said. “As a small business owner, our enterprises experienced significant challenges related to the pandemic, as did so many small business owners. Yet, having the power and resources of Main Street behind us, we were able to stay the course.”

When ODA received a $10,000 COVID Relief Grant from Virginia Main Street in 2020, it broke the funds down into $1,000 grants awarded to local businesses to help them cope with the costs of PPE and other changes during the pandemic lockdowns.

Higginbotham and his wife, Shalese, operate Madison at the Mill, a wedding and event venue located on the top floor of the historic Silk Mill development in Orange.